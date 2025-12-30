Darius Garland Emerges As Kings’ Top Backcourt Target

The Kings remain aggressive in their search for a lead guard, with Darius Garland once again drawing interest.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 6, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) reacts after a misse basket against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Sacramento Kings are once again circling the trade market in search of a franchise point guard, and a familiar name has resurfaced. As the organization continues to navigate life after De’Aaron Fox, league sources indicate Sacramento remains aggressive in its pursuit of a long-term answer at the position.

According to Cavaliers Nation, the Kings have a strong interest in acquiring Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland. While Sacramento has continued to check in on Garland’s availability, Cleveland has repeatedly pushed back, making it clear they are not actively looking to move the two-time All-Star. Still, the Kings’ persistence reflects how highly they view Garland as a potential centerpiece.

Sacramento’s interest in Garland dates back to last season, shortly after the team moved on from Fox in a franchise-altering deal with San Antonio. The Kings explored Garland trades during the offseason as well, but Cleveland declined those inquiries. With the Kings still lacking a true offensive identity, Garland has remained at the top of their wish list.

From Cleveland’s perspective, the hesitation is understandable. The Cavaliers have experienced stretches of success built around their young core, and Garland has continued to evolve into one of the league’s most dynamic offensive guards. This season, he is averaging 16.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 40.8% shooting and 36.5% from three. When healthy, he has shown the ability to run an offense, create off the dribble, and space the floor, skills that remain foundational to Cleveland’s long-term plans.

The Cavaliers’ recent struggles, however, have complicated the picture. Injuries and roster imbalance have led to disappointing play, raising questions about the sustainability of the current build. Garland’s future, while far from settled, has become a point of discussion as Cleveland evaluates its ceiling. While he has remained productive on the court, the pressure to reassess the roster has grown as expectations remain unmet.

If a deal were to materialize, the Kings would likely need to assemble a significant package, potentially including Malik Monk, Dennis Schroder, Keon Ellis, Devin Carter, and multiple draft picks. For the Kings (14th in the West at 8-24), Garland would immediately slot in as the primary ball-handler, bringing structure, tempo, and shot creation to an offense that has lacked consistency at the guard spot. His shooting would open the floor for Sacramento’s frontcourt scorers, while his playmaking would ease the burden on wings who have been forced into expanded roles.

For Cleveland, moving Garland would signal a major shift, likely prioritizing defensive balance, size, or future flexibility over a dual-guard-heavy approach. It would be a drastic move, but one many would argue is necessary for a team sitting at 18-16 through the first half of the season.

Ultimately, Garland’s name remaining on the trade market reflects a crossroads for both franchises. Sacramento is still searching for stability at the point guard position, while the Cavs face tough questions about their long-term ceiling. Whether talks ever move beyond interest remains to be seen, but the situation underscores how quickly timelines can shift for teams trying to balance patience with urgency in a crowded league.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Mar 3, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Jamal Murray (27) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) celebrate after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images Denver Nuggets Currently Without 4 Starters: Jamal Murray Is The Last Man Standing
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like