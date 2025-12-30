Knicks vs. Spurs Injury Report Reveals Major Absences Ahead Of New Year’s Eve Showdown

The New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs will close out New Year’s Eve with a matchup that looks far different on paper than it did just a few weeks ago. Both teams enter the game dealing with multiple injuries, forcing rotations to shift and placing added pressure on depth players as the calendar turns.

San Antonio will be without several key contributors in this cross-conference matchup. Devin Vassell (left adductor strain) has been ruled out, while Stephon Castle (left thumb sprain) is listed as questionable. Harrison Ingram (G League two-way) and Stanley Umude (G League two-way) are both out, and David Jones Garcia (G League two-way) is questionable. The Spurs will once again navigate a thin perimeter rotation as they try to generate offense and maintain defensive structure.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are facing their own challenges. Mitchell Robinson (left ankle injury management) remains out, continuing a prolonged absence that has impacted New York’s interior defense and rebounding. Josh Hart (right ankle sprain) is also sidelined, while Landry Shamet (right shoulder sprain) remains out. Ariel Hukporti (lip laceration) is questionable, and Tyler Kolek (sore right ankle) is listed as probable.

Despite the injuries, this game carries weight for both teams. New York is fighting to maintain its position in a tightly packed Eastern Conference playoff race, while San Antonio continues to evaluate its young core and build consistency around its franchise centerpiece. With both teams missing rotation regulars, execution and effort could outweigh raw talent in determining the outcome.

For the Spurs, the injury situation has placed a heavier burden on players like Victor Wembanyama and Harrison Barnes to carry the load. Vassell’s absence removes one of their most reliable scorers and perimeter shot creators, while Castle’s status looms large given his recent emergence as a physical, versatile guard. The silver lining for San Antonio is Wembanyama’s return to the starting lineup after recently coming off a minutes restriction. Now back in a full-time role, the Spurs regain their defensive anchor and offensive focal point, which becomes even more critical with the roster thinned around him.

In New York, Robinson’s absence forces the Knicks to adjust their defensive scheme, particularly in rim protection and second-chance prevention. While his latest designation stems from injury management, it still leaves New York vulnerable inside against a Spurs frontcourt built around size and length. Robinson’s impact off the bench has been crucial for a Knicks team dependent on his rebounding and positional discipline throughout the season.

With averages of 12.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 49.8% shooting (38.9% from three), Hart’s absence also removes a key glue piece. His unavailability limits New York’s ability to deploy smaller, faster lineups that thrive on transition offense, defensive pressure, and hustle plays.

Ultimately, this matchup will test depth, adaptability, and discipline on both sides. With injuries dictating rotations, the outcome may hinge on which team best absorbs the chaos. As the season reaches its midpoint, nights like this often reveal more about a team’s identity than the final score alone.