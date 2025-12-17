Spurs Fall To Knicks In NBA Cup Final: 3 Major Reasons Why They Faltered Against Knicks

The San Antonio Spurs put up a valliant effort against the New York Knicks in the NBA Cup Final but ultimately lost 113-124 due to three major reasons.

Eddie Bitar
4 Min Read
Dec 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts against the New York Knicks in the second half during the Emirates NBA Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Victor Wembanyama

For long stretches Tuesday night, the San Antonio Spurs looked like they belonged on this stage. They controlled the pace early, built leads with ball movement and perimeter shot-making, and put real pressure on a veteran New York Knicks roster. But championship games have a way of exposing weaknesses, and as the minutes tightened, the margins that separate promise from polish became painfully clear.

Contents

San Antonio’s 113-124 loss in the NBA Cup Final wasn’t the result of one bad quarter or one cold stretch. It was a cumulative breakdown – on the glass, in late-game execution, and in sustaining physicality – that allowed the Knicks to seize control and never let it go. The Spurs left with valuable experience, but also with clear lessons about what it takes to finish on a stage like this.

 

The Spurs Were Overwhelmed On The Glass

The most decisive number of the night was the rebounding margin. New York crushed San Antonio 59-42 overall and 23-18 on the offensive boards, repeatedly extending possessions and wearing down the Spurs’ interior. Mitchell Robinson alone grabbed 15 rebounds in just 18 minutes, including 10 offensive boards; more offensive rebounds than several Spurs lineups managed collectively.

Those extra possessions told the story late. The Knicks finished with a 56-44 edge in points in the paint, largely because San Antonio couldn’t end defensive stands with rebounds. Even when the Spurs forced misses, they often failed to secure the ball, allowing New York to reset and attack a defense that was already scrambling. Over the final 18 minutes, second-chance points became a steady bleed rather than a sudden wound.

 

Late-Game Execution Slipped When The Pressure Rose

San Antonio led for nearly 60 percent of the game, but the moment demanded poise, the Spurs couldn’t find it. During New York’s decisive 13-1 run spanning the late third and early fourth quarters, San Antonio went cold, missing seven of eight shots while committing rushed turnovers and settling for contested jumpers early in the clock.

While the Spurs finished with a respectable 29 assists, their ball movement slowed dramatically when New York tightened defensively. De’Aaron Fox had nine assists but also five turnovers, several of them coming during that momentum-swinging stretch. As a team, San Antonio generated just 10 points off fast breaks and struggled to get downhill once the Knicks switched more aggressively. When the game demanded structure, the Spurs couldn’t consistently manufacture clean looks.

 

Defensive Matchups Wore Thin Against Elite Shot Creators

The Spurs simply ran out of answers for New York’s primary scorers. OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson combined for 53 points, with Anunoby hitting 50 percent from three-point range and Brunson absorbing heavy minutes while still creating eight assists. San Antonio’s perimeter defense struggled to contain dribble penetration, and help rotations often came a step late, opening kick-out opportunities.

Even when the Spurs contested shots, New York’s physicality punished them elsewhere. The Knicks shot 47 percent from the field and 38 percent from three, modest numbers on their own, but devastating when paired with New York’s rebounding dominance. San Antonio’s defense spent too many possessions in scramble mode, and by the fourth quarter, fatigue showed – closeouts softened, rotations lagged, and the Knicks made just enough shots to keep control.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByEddie Bitar
Eddie Bitar is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article Dec 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; The New York Knicks pose for a photograph after winning the Emirates NBA Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images 4 Takeaways After The Knicks Are Crowned NBA Cup Champions After Defeating Spurs
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like