4 Takeaways After The Knicks Are Crowned NBA Cup Champions After Defeating Spurs

The Knicks didn’t stumble into this one. They took it and pulled away late to secure a 124-113 win and the franchise’s first NBA Cup.

San Antonio pushed them for most of the night. The Spurs shot well early, played loose, and made New York chase the game. The Knicks stayed within reach, absorbed the pressure, and kept grinding. When the game tightened, they were the stronger team.

It wasn’t clean and it wasn’t easy. The Knicks spent long stretches playing from behind, dealt with a few tense injury moments, and still found a way to finish the job.

What mattered was how they closed. They won the rebounding battle when it counted. They defended with force. Their best players made the right plays late. The trophy is new, but the formula wasn’t. This was the Knicks leaning into who they are – and trusting it would be enough.

Jalen Brunson And OG Anunoby Set The Championship Tone

Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby carried the Knicks offensively, combining for 53 points and accounting for nearly 43% of New York’s scoring. Anunoby was the most efficient scorer on the floor, going 10-for-17 overall and 5-for-10 from three-point range, repeatedly stretching San Antonio’s defense and punishing late closeouts. Brunson, meanwhile, logged 41 minutes and finished with 25 points and eight assists, serving as the offensive organizer during every critical stretch.

Even when Brunson’s shot wasn’t falling consistently, he finished 11-for-27 from the field, his control of the game never wavered. He created eight assists, drew multiple defensive shifts, and repeatedly got the Knicks into favorable actions late in the shot clock. When New York ripped off its 13-1 run spanning the late third and early fourth quarters, Brunson either scored or assisted on seven of those points, while Anunoby hit back-to-back threes that flipped the momentum permanently.

The Knicks Won The Game Where It Mattered Most: Inside

New York’s dominance in the paint ultimately broke San Antonio’s resistance. The Knicks finished with a commanding 59-42 rebounding advantage and outscored the Spurs 56-44 in points in the paint. That physical edge became more pronounced as the game wore on, especially once New York began stacking extra possessions through offensive rebounding.

Mitchell Robinson was the centerpiece of that effort. In just 18 minutes, he pulled down 15 rebounds, 10 of them on the offensive glass, creating repeated second-chance opportunities that drained the Spurs’ energy. As a team, the Knicks grabbed 23 offensive rebounds, leading directly to extended possessions and a steady erosion of San Antonio’s defensive structure. Even without overwhelming shooting efficiency (47% from the field), New York simply generated too many chances to lose.

New York’s Depth Answered Every Momentum Change

While the stars led the way, the Knicks’ supporting cast consistently steadied the game when San Antonio threatened to take control. Jordan Clarkson poured in 15 points off the bench, hitting three triples and providing instant offense during key non-Brunson minutes. Tyler Kolek added 14 points, five rebounds, and five assists in 20 minutes, playing with poise well beyond his experience level.

In total, the Knicks’ bench contributed 33 points and helped New York win the non-starter minutes without sacrificing defensive intensity. That balance allowed Mike Brown to manage Brunson’s workload and survive Karl-Anthony Towns’ injury scare without losing structure. Every time the Spurs closed the gap, the Knicks had a response, whether it came from a timely three, a hustle rebound, or a composed possession that ended with points.

This Win Signals More Than A December Trophy

The NBA Cup doesn’t count in the standings, but the habits that won it matter. New York finished the night with 27 assists on 49 made field goals, seven steals, and six blocks – indicators of a connected, engaged group operating on both ends. They also limited San Antonio to just eight turnovers forced but still turned their own defensive pressure into 19 points off Spurs miscues, capitalizing efficiently when opportunities arose.

Just as importantly, the Knicks closed. After trailing for nearly 60% of the game, New York took control with a 13-1 run late in the third quarter and never gave it back. They held San Antonio to 41% shooting overall and 36% from three, while executing cleanly down the stretch. The banner may commemorate the NBA Cup, but the performance itself looked like something far more meaningful, a team learning how to finish, together, on a big stage.