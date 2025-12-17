Knicks Player Ratings: Jalen Brunson And OG Anunoby Lead The Charge In Historic NBA Cup Win

The Knicks didn’t control this game for long stretches. They didn’t need to. What mattered was how they finished.

A late third-quarter surge turned the game. Defensive stops stacked up. Misses turned into extra possessions. The Knicks leaned into their physicality and never gave the momentum back, closing out a 124-113 win to claim the NBA Cup and add a rare piece of hardware to the franchise’s recent history.

On a night that carried more weight than a typical December matchup, New York found itself chasing San Antonio for much of the evening. The Spurs played freely, with confidence, and repeatedly tested the Knicks’ patience. New York absorbed it, stayed connected, and waited. When the opening finally came, the response was forceful.

Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby carried the scoring load, but this win looked familiar in other ways too. It was about rebounding, pressure defense, and winning the uncomfortable minutes. The Knicks didn’t out-finesse San Antonio — they wore them down.

The trophy may not redefine the season, but it reinforced something important. This team knows who it is, and it knows how to close.

Jalen Brunson: A+

Game Stats: 25 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 11-27 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-2 FT, 41 MIN

Brunson never forced the issue, even when his shot wasn’t falling consistently. He stayed patient, kept the offense organized, and delivered when the game tightened. His ability to settle things late – whether with a bucket or the right read – gave New York control when it mattered. This was a quiet but authoritative night.

OG Anunoby: A+

Game Stats: 28 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 10-17 FG, 5-10 3PT, 3-3 FT, 40 MIN

Anunoby was New York’s most reliable scorer from the opening minutes. He punished defensive lapses, spaced the floor, and played with strength on both ends. When the Knicks needed a response, he delivered it. This was one of his most complete performances in a Knicks uniform.

Mitchell Robinson: A

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 15 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 2-6 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 18 MIN

Robinson flipped the game without scoring. His work on the offensive glass kept possessions alive and broke San Antonio’s rhythm. Every rebound felt like a gut punch to the Spurs. Limited minutes, massive impact.

Karl-Anthony Towns: A-

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 6-12 FG, 2-5 3PT, 2-2 FT, 30 MIN

Towns wasn’t at full strength, but he competed. He battled inside, hit timely shots, and held his ground in a physical game. It wasn’t flashy, but it was important – especially given the injury concern earlier in the night.

Josh Hart: B+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 5-7 FG, 1-3 3PT, 0-0 FT, 29 MIN

Hart’s influence came between the plays. Loose balls, rebounds, quick decisions. He didn’t dominate the ball, but he consistently tilted possessions in New York’s favor with effort and awareness.

Mikal Bridges: B+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 4-12 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-2 FT, 33 MIN

Bridges had a quieter scoring night, but his impact showed up elsewhere. He moved the ball well, defended multiple positions, and helped stabilize the offense during lineup shifts. Even without a hot shooting hand, Bridges remained a net positive throughout his minutes.

Jordan Clarkson: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 6-15 FG, 3-7 3PT, 0-0 FT, 27 MIN

Clarkson provided instant offense off the bench, giving the Knicks a much-needed scoring jolt during stretches when the starters rested. While his efficiency came and went, his confidence and shot-making kept pressure on the Spurs’ defense and helped prevent momentum swings.

Tyler Kolek: B+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 5-9 FG, 2-5 3PT, 2-2 FT, 20 MIN

Kolek impressed with his composure in a high-stakes environment. He moved the offense cleanly, knocked down timely shots, and didn’t look overwhelmed by the moment. For a young guard on a big stage, this was an encouraging and productive showing.