Michael Jordan Regrets Lost Relationship With Scottie Pippen

An NBA insider shared new insight into how Michael Jordan truly feels about his fractured relationship with Scottie Pippen.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR series team owner Michael Jordan in attendance during qualifying for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The ongoing tension between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen has resurfaced in recent years, reopening old wounds from one of the most iconic partnerships in NBA history. While the public narrative has often centered on criticism and resentment, new insight suggests Jordan’s reaction to the fallout has been far more complicated than many assumed.

According to Sam Smith, then-Bulls coach Phil Jackson said Jordan was deeply affected by Pippen’s comments, not with anger, but with disappointment. Rather than firing back publicly or escalating the situation, Jordan reportedly internalized the situation, feeling the weight of a relationship that had slowly deteriorated beyond repair.

During their prime, Michael and Scottie won six championships, including two separate three-peats. Their run defined an entire era of basketball and established a standard for excellence that still holds up today. Even decades later, they are widely regarded as one of the greatest duos in NBA history, combining dominance, versatility, and sustained success in a way few partnerships ever have.

While the duo was never particularly close on a personal level, their relationship remained stable and respectful for years after retirement. That dynamic shifted dramatically following the release of The Last Dance documentary, which revisited the Bulls’ dynasty through a lens that placed Jordan firmly at the center of the story.

Pippen reportedly felt betrayed by how he was portrayed in the film and believed his legacy was minimized. He took issue with Jordan being positioned as the clear focal point, feeling the documentary only told half the story of their shared success. That frustration grew into resentment, eventually leading Pippen to publicly criticize Jordan, question his leadership style, and challenge his status as the NBA’s GOAT.

Those comments made the situation deeply personal. To this day, the relationship has not recovered, but Jordan’s response has remained rooted in disappointment. Smith noted that Jackson expressed sympathy toward Pippen, pointing to years of poor guidance, lingering bitterness, and unresolved frustration that may have influenced how the situation unfolded.

What stood out most was how Jordan processed the fallout. Instead of framing it as a feud or rivalry, he reportedly internalized it as a sense of loss. For a player long defined by competitiveness, intensity, and edge, that reaction was unexpected and revealing.

The breakdown of the Jordan-Pippen bond appears to have left behind something far more lasting than public tension. It reflects a quiet understanding that one of basketball’s greatest partnerships ended without closure. Perhaps one day, the two former teammates will find a way to clear the air. Until then, their shared legacy remains unmatched, even if the relationship itself remains fractured.

For now, the story serves as a reminder that even the most dominant dynasties are built on fragile human connections. Championships last forever, but relationships do not always survive the aftermath. Jordan and Pippen will always be linked by history, banners, and highlights, yet the emotional distance between them underscores how success does not guarantee harmony once the lights fade.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article May 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (center left) talks with owner Joe Lacob (center right) during the third quarter of the game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Los Angeles Sparks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images Steve Kerr Says Leaked Emails Could Open Up A Can Of Worms, Reacts To Warriors Owner Joe Lacob’s Incident
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like