Steve Kerr Says Leaked Emails Could Open Up A Can Of Worms, Reacts To Warriors Owner Joe Lacob’s Incident

Steve Kerr makes his feelings known on the Warriors owner Joe Lacob's leaked emails that reveal his frustrations with the team's performance.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
May 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (center left) talks with owner Joe Lacob (center right) during the third quarter of the game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Los Angeles Sparks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
May 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (center left) talks with owner Joe Lacob (center right) during the third quarter of the game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Los Angeles Sparks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Steve Kerr is working night and day to improve the situation for the Warriors, who are currently 13-14 for the season following consecutive losses.

He appeared on the ‘Willard and Dibs’ show tonight and expressed his feelings on Joe Lacob and addressed the viral leaked email that came as a surprise to the NBA world.

“You have to be able to navigate the ups and the downs, and you only do that with stability in the organization and alignment. And we’ve had that for a long time. The email that Joe sent, you don’t really want stuff posted like private emails.”

“We all have emails that, if they were exposed out there, could open up some cans of worms, and that’s just part of it. So I don’t worry about it too much,” said Steve Kerr.

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a disappointing loss to the Timberwolves and the Trail Blazers despite a masterclass from Stephen Curry in both games. Following the most recent loss, a Golden State fan emailed the franchise owner Joe Lacob to express his frustrations, and surprisingly, he responded to the email, which was subsequently leaked to the media.

“We get along great. He’s opinionated but respectful. Joe (Lacob) couldn’t be more respectful of my position. He’s never once told me who to play, who he thinks I should play,” said Kerr on his relationship with the Warriors owner.

“He’s a phenomenal owner. He’s incredibly passionate. So sometimes that passion spills out, as it did with the email. And I’m okay with that because he wants to win as badly or even more than everybody else,” Kerr concluded.

During the summer, rumors said that the Warriors front office and ownership were not willing to trade Jonathan Kuminga despite him falling out of favor with Steve Kerr.

If Kerr insists Lacob has never intervened in terms of telling him who to play, then it is possible that those rumors may not have substance to them.

But while Kerr felt Kuminga could thrive elsewhere, Lacob and the front office signed him to a two-year, $48.5 million extension which was in a similar range as his demands.

And yet once again, Kuminga has fallen out of the minutes rotation with Kerr, despite a solid start to the season. The Warriors fans’ main frustrations were with their lack of offensive options overburdening Curry, as Jimmy Butler struggles to produce.

Kuminga had three games in his first nine starts of the season where he scored 24+ points in the game. Thus, making a case that if he’s allowed to grow, he could be a solid contributor on the offensive side of the floor.

Therefore, I feel it is time that while they respect each other’s workspaces, Kerr and Lacob need to have a serious conversation about the Warriors’ future before they lose the edge of being viewed as postseason threats.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article May 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; NBA commissioner is Adam Silver presents Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (not pictured) with the Michael Jordan Trophy for winning the most valuable player award for the 2024-25 season before game two of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images Adam Silver Talks Expansion Plans And Injury Concerns Across NBA
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like