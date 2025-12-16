Steve Kerr Says Leaked Emails Could Open Up A Can Of Worms, Reacts To Warriors Owner Joe Lacob’s Incident

Steve Kerr is working night and day to improve the situation for the Warriors, who are currently 13-14 for the season following consecutive losses.

He appeared on the ‘Willard and Dibs’ show tonight and expressed his feelings on Joe Lacob and addressed the viral leaked email that came as a surprise to the NBA world.

“You have to be able to navigate the ups and the downs, and you only do that with stability in the organization and alignment. And we’ve had that for a long time. The email that Joe sent, you don’t really want stuff posted like private emails.”

“We all have emails that, if they were exposed out there, could open up some cans of worms, and that’s just part of it. So I don’t worry about it too much,” said Steve Kerr.

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a disappointing loss to the Timberwolves and the Trail Blazers despite a masterclass from Stephen Curry in both games. Following the most recent loss, a Golden State fan emailed the franchise owner Joe Lacob to express his frustrations, and surprisingly, he responded to the email, which was subsequently leaked to the media.

“We get along great. He’s opinionated but respectful. Joe (Lacob) couldn’t be more respectful of my position. He’s never once told me who to play, who he thinks I should play,” said Kerr on his relationship with the Warriors owner.

“He’s a phenomenal owner. He’s incredibly passionate. So sometimes that passion spills out, as it did with the email. And I’m okay with that because he wants to win as badly or even more than everybody else,” Kerr concluded.

During the summer, rumors said that the Warriors front office and ownership were not willing to trade Jonathan Kuminga despite him falling out of favor with Steve Kerr.

If Kerr insists Lacob has never intervened in terms of telling him who to play, then it is possible that those rumors may not have substance to them.

But while Kerr felt Kuminga could thrive elsewhere, Lacob and the front office signed him to a two-year, $48.5 million extension which was in a similar range as his demands.

And yet once again, Kuminga has fallen out of the minutes rotation with Kerr, despite a solid start to the season. The Warriors fans’ main frustrations were with their lack of offensive options overburdening Curry, as Jimmy Butler struggles to produce.

Kuminga had three games in his first nine starts of the season where he scored 24+ points in the game. Thus, making a case that if he’s allowed to grow, he could be a solid contributor on the offensive side of the floor.

Therefore, I feel it is time that while they respect each other’s workspaces, Kerr and Lacob need to have a serious conversation about the Warriors’ future before they lose the edge of being viewed as postseason threats.