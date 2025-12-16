Warriors Fan Emails Team In Frustration, Gets Unexpected Reply From Joe Lacob

A frustrated Warriors fan emailed the team and received a candid, direct response from owner Joe Lacob.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob claps on the sideline after the game against the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

When a Warriors fan emailed the team to vent about the current state of the roster, he did not expect a response, let alone one from the top. Instead, the message landed in the inbox of owner Joe Lacob, who replied with a candid explanation of where things stand.

The fan voiced frustration with the current roster construction and the burden placed on Stephen Curry to carry the offense nightly. He argued that the team lacks a reliable second option and pointed to Jimmy Butler’s role as a misfit within the lineup. The message captured a growing sentiment among fans who feel the Warriors’ pieces are not being maximized.

It was likely meant as a way to vent about the season, but Lacob responded nonetheless in a rare moment of brutal honesty between the front office and the fan base.

“You can’t be as frustrated as me. I am working on it,” Lacob wrote. “It’s complicated. Style of play. Coaches’ desires regarding players. League trends. Jimmy is not the problem.”

With a specific mention of coaching, Lacob’s email was flagged by some as a potential issue for Steve Kerr, but the longtime Warriors coach did not seem worried about the messaging.

“We’re all frustrated. Joe is frustrated, I’m frustrated. Everybody’s frustrated, and it’s kind of how the league works. Not a big deal,” Kerr said, via Anthony Slater. “Now imagine if everyone’s emails were posted publicly, how tough that would be to live with. Joe supports me. I support him.”

The Warriors showed signs of being a championship-caliber team last season, going 23-7 after the Butler trade. They appeared to carry that momentum into this year with a 6-1 start, but things have gone downhill since.

Now sitting at 13-14, eighth in the Western Conference, Lacob is taking full responsibility for the direction of the season. Rather than blaming Jimmy Butler or any single player, he is pointing to multiple factors that have contributed to the team’s struggles.

As teams like the Thunder and Pistons dominate with depth, youth, and versatility at every position, the Warriors are trying to keep pace as one of the oldest teams in the league. Having arguably their best young player, Jonathan Kuminga, stuck on the bench has only added to the frustration.

The good news for Warriors fans is that Lacob is already working on a solution. With weeks remaining before February’s trade deadline, it sounds like the Warriors’ owner has plans to pursue reinforcements, and they cannot come soon enough.

With Stephen Curry doing everything he can to keep the season afloat, the Warriors must act quickly to make a move that puts them back in the championship picture. With limited assets to work with, the process will not be easy, but both Lacob and the fan base clearly expect more.

The email may have started as a fan venting, but it quickly turned into a revealing snapshot of where the Warriors stand. Lacob’s willingness to respond publicly shows an organization aware of its problems and the urgency to fix them. Whether that leads to real change remains to be seen, but with Curry still playing at an elite level, the pressure is clearly on Golden State to act before more time slips away.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Dec 25, 2024; New York, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots over New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images Victor Wembanyama Shares Blunt Assessment Of Knicks Ahead Of NBA Cup Final
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like