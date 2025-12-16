Warriors Fan Emails Team In Frustration, Gets Unexpected Reply From Joe Lacob

When a Warriors fan emailed the team to vent about the current state of the roster, he did not expect a response, let alone one from the top. Instead, the message landed in the inbox of owner Joe Lacob, who replied with a candid explanation of where things stand.

The fan voiced frustration with the current roster construction and the burden placed on Stephen Curry to carry the offense nightly. He argued that the team lacks a reliable second option and pointed to Jimmy Butler’s role as a misfit within the lineup. The message captured a growing sentiment among fans who feel the Warriors’ pieces are not being maximized.

It was likely meant as a way to vent about the season, but Lacob responded nonetheless in a rare moment of brutal honesty between the front office and the fan base.

“You can’t be as frustrated as me. I am working on it,” Lacob wrote. “It’s complicated. Style of play. Coaches’ desires regarding players. League trends. Jimmy is not the problem.”

With a specific mention of coaching, Lacob’s email was flagged by some as a potential issue for Steve Kerr, but the longtime Warriors coach did not seem worried about the messaging.

“We’re all frustrated. Joe is frustrated, I’m frustrated. Everybody’s frustrated, and it’s kind of how the league works. Not a big deal,” Kerr said, via Anthony Slater. “Now imagine if everyone’s emails were posted publicly, how tough that would be to live with. Joe supports me. I support him.”

The Warriors showed signs of being a championship-caliber team last season, going 23-7 after the Butler trade. They appeared to carry that momentum into this year with a 6-1 start, but things have gone downhill since.

Now sitting at 13-14, eighth in the Western Conference, Lacob is taking full responsibility for the direction of the season. Rather than blaming Jimmy Butler or any single player, he is pointing to multiple factors that have contributed to the team’s struggles.

As teams like the Thunder and Pistons dominate with depth, youth, and versatility at every position, the Warriors are trying to keep pace as one of the oldest teams in the league. Having arguably their best young player, Jonathan Kuminga, stuck on the bench has only added to the frustration.

The good news for Warriors fans is that Lacob is already working on a solution. With weeks remaining before February’s trade deadline, it sounds like the Warriors’ owner has plans to pursue reinforcements, and they cannot come soon enough.

With Stephen Curry doing everything he can to keep the season afloat, the Warriors must act quickly to make a move that puts them back in the championship picture. With limited assets to work with, the process will not be easy, but both Lacob and the fan base clearly expect more.

The email may have started as a fan venting, but it quickly turned into a revealing snapshot of where the Warriors stand. Lacob’s willingness to respond publicly shows an organization aware of its problems and the urgency to fix them. Whether that leads to real change remains to be seen, but with Curry still playing at an elite level, the pressure is clearly on Golden State to act before more time slips away.