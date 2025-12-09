8 NBA Stars The Warriors Can Acquire With A Package Centered Around Jonathan Kuminga

The Golden State Warriors might have a Jonathan Kuminga problem because he clearly isn’t valued. The potential is there to see, since the player is averaging 12.4 points and 6.3 rebounds in only 25.6 minutes per game, and has 13 starts in 17 games played. However, he isn’t cracking the rotation, and Steve Kerr hasn’t been fond of the player’s skill set for whatever reason.

The fact that Kuminga couldn’t even see court time, even though Stephen Curry and Draymond Green aren’t available, doesn’t make matters any better. That’s why we propose trade targets the Warriors can focus on by trading Kuminga, a very valuable player with a $24.3 million player option for next season.

Kuminga needs a long-term deal so he can feel settled and start showing growth in his game, but the Warriors want to win now with Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green on board. Let’s dive into the eight major trade targets for them before the February trade deadline.

1. Anthony Davis

Potential Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Anthony Davis

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, 2026 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick

As Anthony Davis has two years of his contract left with the Mavericks (before a player option kicks in), it is the most likely time for the Warriors to make a move for him before the trade deadline. Davis has the potential to change the Warriors into a title-contending team overnight. He is an elite defensive player, a versatile scorer for the offense, and an elite center when it comes to dominating the paint.

For the Mavericks, moving Davis makes sense since they sit 9-16 in the West and seem to be destined for the lottery with the ceiling of a play-in side. The Luka Doncic trade has set the franchise back a decade at least, so they might as well kickstart the rebuild as soon as possible.

Without question, Davis (19.6 PPG, 10.2 RPG) is a perfect fit for the Warriors and the best partner they can have alongside Draymond Green. Losing Kuminga, Moody, and Podziemski means losing the team’s only capable long-term players, which is a tough pill to swallow.

Not to mention, everyone in the league is aware of Davis and his health situation. Still, Davis might be the only player the team can rely on to give the Warriors a chance to complete a new Big Three alongside Curry and Butler to keep the closing championship window open a little longer.

2. Domantas Sabonis

Potential Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Domantas Sabonis

Sacramento Kings Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, 2026 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick

Domantas Sabonis (posting 17.2 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 3.7 APG) is perhaps the most natural stylistic fit for Golden State. His playmaking from the elbows, elite screen-setting, and rebounding skills would mesh well with the Warriors’ style of play. He could serve as a younger, healthier, and stronger version of what Draymond Green used to be as a connector and facilitator.

So why would the Kings move on from their best player? Well, the team isn’t good at all, holding a poor 6-18 record and looking like a lottery team that should blow it up and start trading their stars. That’s why Golden State has to jump into the mix.

Sabonis’ addition would enhance the team’s half-court offense, allowing Curry to have a partner who can score or pass against anybody. Not many big men in the league have the passing prowess to sustain the level of off-ball activity that Sabonis would. Of course, the issue in this case happens to be on the defensive end.

While Sabonis is a decent defender, he is not anywhere near being an elite shot blocker, meaning the Warriors will be in a position where they will have to adjust their defense to cover him. Considering Sabonis’ age, level of production, and the stability of his contract, trading Kuminga, Moody, Hield, and two first-round picks is a high price, but it is not an unreasonable one.

The Golden State franchise would have to be on the assumption that Sabonis’ offensive capabilities make up for his defensive shortcomings, especially with the expected help from Butler and the Kerr coaching system. If Davis isn’t available, Sabonis is the most suitable choice on the market.

3. Pascal Siakam

Potential Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Pascal Siakam

Indiana Pacers Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, 2026 first-round pick

Pascal Siakam provides the Warriors with something they don’t currently have: a lengthy, multi-skilled two-way offensive player who can generate points independent of Curry. In addition to being a three-time All-Star, Siakam plays at an All-NBA level and continues to score at an elite level, while getting better as a passer and an offensive playmaker. He is posting 24.5 PPG, 7.0 RPG, and 4.1 APG despite missing Tyrese Haliburton to help him create on a struggling 6-18 team.

Siakam’s addition to the Warriors would allow Steve Kerr to utilize another versatile player who can defend to a degree and score at will from multiple positions on the floor. In a deal that sends away Kuminga, Moody, Hield, and one first-round pick, this is an overpriced deal for a player who would not be placed in the superstar tier.

Nevertheless, Siakam would be worth the money in the long term with his athleticism. From our perspective and with Golden State’s style of play, they would have to be all in if they want the dominant upper level of playoff versatility on their roster. Siakam would likely be the best fit, considering he might not want to be on a rebuilding Pacers roster at 31 years old.

4. Lauri Markkanen

Potential Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Lauri Markkanen

Utah Jazz Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, 2026 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick

Without a doubt, Lauri Markkanen is a prime target according to fit, even if Draymond Green might have blocked a deal from happening. One of the league’s most efficient stretch forwards, the 7-footer can score from all three levels without being a ball hog. In terms of being a floor-spacer with high basketball IQ and character, Markkanen is the prototype of a modern Warrior forward with averages of 27.6 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 0.4 blocks per game on 47.2% from the field and 36.1% from three.

The departure of Kuminga, Moody, Hield, and a couple of firsts is a high price to pay, yet the return from the Markkanen trade is also sizable given his age, upside, and shooting versatility. The trade’s risk is determining whether the 8-15 Jazz would move on from Markkanen and if the Warriors would picture him as a lasting cornerstone, particularly during the twilight of Curry’s Hall of Fame career.

Markkanen is arguably the trade target that satisfies all requirements of spacing the floor, decluttering the offense, getting younger, and maintaining a win-competitive roster. Can the Warriors get a deal done for the Finnish star, though? That is the only major question.

5. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Potential Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield, Brandin Podziemski, 2031 first-round pick

Jaren Jackson Jr.‘s future in Memphis has to be unstable because of how poor the team has been. The Grizzlies have an 11-13 record in the West, and rumors of his running partner, Ja Morant, being an invaluable asset despite having superstar potential, are very sad to see.

Jackson Jr is too good to be competing on a lottery team, and his fit with the Warriors could make the team a massive problem. Over 16 games this season, the big man is posting 17.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 1.0 BPG on 33.3% from deep. No doubt, these are numbers that can go up in the right situation, considering Jackson Jr.’s talent.

The Grizzlies might be willing to bring back two long-term assets and a first-round pick along with Buddy Hield, so they can kickstart their rebuild. The 6-12 Grizzlies need to blow it all up immediately, and this is their chance. For the Warriors, a duo of Draymond Green and Jackson Jr. would be perfect to handle some of the most imposing frontcourts in the deep Western Conference.

6. Jarrett Allen

Potential Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Jarrett Allen

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, 2031 first-round pick

It is hard to believe, but the Warriors have not had the luxury of a paint-anchoring, vertical lob threat like Jarrett Allen (14.3 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 0.9 BPG) since JaVale McGee’s glory days on the Warriors. Allen is one of the NBA’s best shot blockers, and his ability to not foul while blocking or altering shots would erase so many of the shots resulting in a score during Golden State’s troubled defense.

Allen’s young enough to stick around as a cornerstone of the Warriors for the long haul, even after Curry hangs his jersey up, and his rebounding solves a big team need. There is no question that Allen is the best and most affordable option. Losing Kuminga and a first-round pick is certainly feasible, and Allen slots right into the Warriors’ current Big Three.

7. Nic Claxton

Potential Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Nic Claxton

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, De’Anthony Melton

It makes sense for Golden State to pursue the Kuminga and Melton package based on Nic Claxton’s age and defensive skill set. The big man is only 26 years old and is posting 13.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game while also adding in a career-high 4.5 assists per game. Are these superstar numbers? No, but Claxton is a starting-caliber big man without a doubt.

However, he does not shoot from the perimeter well, and the Warriors probably lean toward a big man who offers some floor spacing to fit alongside Curry and Butler. Claxton also has some injuries in the past, which could cause concerns about his durability. Still, beggars can’t be choosers. If Golden State is looking for a transformed defense, Claxton does make sense and won’t hinder the franchise’s future draft flexibility at all.

8. Trey Murphy III

Potential Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Trey Murphy III

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II

Trey Murphy III (21.0 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 3.6 APG is the cleanest fit for the Warriors in terms of possibly getting a deal done. Standing at 6’8″, Murphy brings with him elite shooting, length, and mobility, which are all the attributes the Warriors are looking for in a two-way player. Murphy also provides Steph with a versatile player in the catch-and-shoot role, which would result in the floor spacing that the Warriors relied on at the peak of their dynasty.

Murphy also provides strong perimeter defense, which is a perfect fit for the Warriors. At 25 years old, Murphy is also a long-term asset who can grow his game once the stars retire. The Pelicans have been a mess again this season, so they won’t be holding onto many of their top players, so the Warriors can likely swoop in and get a deal done with relative ease.