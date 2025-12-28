Warriors Player Ratings: Stephen Curry Drops 39 Points But Still Can’t Mask Major Problems In Raptors Loss

This seemed destined to be one of those early Warriors wins against the Raptors that you can check off before the game even starts for the majority of the game. Golden State established a nice double-digit cushion on the scoreboard due to Stephen Curry‘s shooting, but still lost the game 127-141 to drop their team record to 16-16.

They kept control of the game for the first three quarters, and it seemed like they were going to easily defeat a short-handed Toronto team with a lot of players logged heavy minutes leading up to the game.

Then disaster struck. Too many defensive mistakes, too many costly turnovers at crucial times allowed the Raptors to steadily chip away and get it to overtime where the Warriors had no more answers. Curry scored 39 points, on a night that should have been celebrated, but the Warriors were outworked, out-rebounded and out-executed down the stretch and turned what should have been an easy win into a value-losing loss.

Stephen Curry: A

Game Stats: 39 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 4 TOV, 12-30 FG, 4-11 3PT, 11-11 FT, 41 MIN

Curry was sensational offensively and carried Golden State for long stretches, especially when the offense bogged down late. He lived at the free-throw line, attacked switches, and hit difficult shots off the dribble that few players in the league can make. His fourth-quarter scoring was the reason the Warriors even reached overtime.

That said, the loss keeps this from being a flawless night. Toronto threw multiple bodies at him late, and while Curry still scored, the offense stagnated around him. He did his job, and then some, but once again, the margin for error around him proved razor thin.

Jimmy Butler III: B

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 3 TOV, 6-16 FG, 0-4 3PT, 7-7 FT, 38 MIN

Jimmy Butler brought his usual physicality and lived at the foul line, especially in the second half when Golden State needed steady offense. He played downhill, absorbed contact, and created looks for others when Curry was swarmed.

However, his perimeter shooting never showed up, and some late-game possessions stalled when Toronto packed the paint. Butler was solid, but in a game that slipped away, the Warriors needed him to assert himself defensively and offensively in crunch time.

Draymond Green: B

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 3 TOV, 8-14 FG, 4-8 3PT, 1-3 FT, 33 MIN

Draymond Green’s scoring was a surprise boost, particularly his outside shooting early, which helped Golden State stretch the floor. He facilitated well and kept the offense organized for most of the night.

Defensively, though, this wasn’t his best showing. Toronto repeatedly punished switches and dominated the glass, and Green couldn’t fully anchor the defense late. His effort was there, but the impact wasn’t consistent when it mattered.

Will Richard: C+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 7 REB, 5 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 3-7 FG, 3-4 FT, 35 MIN

Richard provided energy and disruption defensively, collecting steals and contesting shots near the rim. He energized the Warriors keeping them above water with his activity during the most chaotic times of the game. Despite that, Toronto owned the paint for much of the game, and late in the game, he struggled finishing against contact. A good first impression but a continuing signal of interior struggles.

Brandin Podziemski: C+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 5-9 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-1 FT, 28 MIN

Podziemski gave the Golden State Warriors a burst of offensive energy and hit timely shots when Golden State needed offensive help outside of Curry. He played confidently and was not afraid to take on big moments.

Contrarily, Podziemski struggled to defend Toronto’s size and pace, as evidenced by his negative twenty-three plus/minus which reflects a challenging night even though he was able to provide some solid offensive output.

Al Horford: C+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 7 REB, 2 BLK, 3-6 FG, 1-3 3PT, 17 MIN

Horford was able to provide the Golden State Warriors with steady veteran minutes while defending the rim and securing the boards with his positioning helping to limit damage during certain stretches while also helping to provide a steady backup to the second unit.

Unfortunately, Toronto’s athleticism began to wear Horford down after a while, particularly on the boards. He did play solidly, but was unable to have enough of an impact to keep the momentum from swinging.

Moses Moody: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 1-6 FG, 1-4 3PT, 29 MIN

Moody contributed defensively with active hands and solid rebounding from the guard spot. His hustle was noticeable, especially during second-chance situations.

Offensively, though, it was a rough night. He struggled to find rhythm, missed open looks, and couldn’t punish Toronto when Curry drew extra attention. The effort was there, but the production wasn’t.

Quinten Post: C

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 2-3 FG, 2-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, 18 MIN

Post gave the Warriors efficient minutes offensively, knocking down both of his three-point attempts and spacing the floor effectively. He didn’t force shots and generally played within himself.

The issue came on the other end. Toronto attacked him in pick-and-roll coverage, and his limited mobility showed as the Raptors built momentum. Productive in spurts, but difficult to keep on the floor during key stretches.

Buddy Hield: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 1-2 FG, 1-2 3PT, 14 MIN

Hield hit a three-pointer early in the first period of the game, but after that point, he could not find his rhythm. Hield’s off-ball action was not able to create many opportunities for him to get shots, and he struggled at times to maintain his defensive presence.

In a game in which the Warriors’ depth of their perimeter shooting would be key, they needed Hield to provide more scoring, however, they were unable to get the consistency they expected from him.

Gary Payton II: C

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 3 BLK, 2 TOV, 2-3 FG, 12 MIN

Although Payton was able to contribute with some defending plays, especially with several impressive blocks, his global presence while on the court was a negative. Toronto was able to exploit his lack of space in its attempts to score.

The Warriors had been beaten by a wide margin when he was on the court. Payton’s high energy level did not overcome the fact that his presence on the court presented a lot of problems for the Warriors, and Toronto took advantage of this.