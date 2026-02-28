Wizards Have Had Fewer Wins Since The 1997-98 Season Than Tim Duncan, Who Retired 10 Years Ago

The Wizards won't be catching Tim Duncan soon.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The Washington Wizards have been one of the least successful franchises in recent NBA history, but you might be surprised by just how bad they have been over the last 30 or so years. Back in 1997, the franchise officially changed its name from the Bullets to the Wizards, and they haven’t even recorded 1,000 wins since.

For some context on just how terrible that is, San Antonio Spurs icon Tim Duncan, who retired in 2016, has more wins than the Wizards since 1997.

Wins Since The 1997-98 Season

Tim Duncan: 1,001

Washington Wizards: 928

The Wizards aren’t even close to catching up to Duncan. They need another 73 wins, and it might be a while before they get there. The Wizards won just 68 games combined in the three seasons prior to this current one. There is reason to believe they might win more consistently from next season onwards due to Trae Young and Anthony Davis, but time will tell. Neither of them could potentially even be there after this season.

If Young and Davis are Wizards next season, they’d give the team a shot to accomplish something they last did in 1978-79: win 50 games in a single campaign. Yes, you read that right. The Wizards have not had a 50-win season in nearly 50 years. Even Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James wasn’t alive when this team last got 50 wins.

The closest that the Wizards came to pulling it off was when they went 49-33 in the 2016-17 season. They actually could have gotten to 50, but chose to rest the likes of John Wall and Bradley Beal for the playoffs. That was the only time they won more than 46 games in a campaign in the Wall and Beal era, which is a bit surprising.

By contrast, Duncan, the first pick of the 1997 NBA Draft, won at least 50 games in all but one of his 19 seasons in the NBA. The only time he didn’t was the lockout-shortened 1998-99 season, in which teams only played 50 games. Duncan led the Spurs to a terrific 37-13 record back then, and they’d go on to win the championship. He’d end up winning five titles in his Hall of Fame career.

Getting back to that win tally, there are two teams that have actually won fewer games than the Wizards since 1997: the New Orleans Pelicans/Hornets (870) and the Charlotte Hornets/Bobcats (897). New Orleans only got the franchise in 2002, though, while Charlotte didn’t have one from 2002-03 to 2003-04. They would have passed up the Wizards had they been ever-present, if we go by win rate.

The Pelicans/Hornets have a 45.5% win rate, and the Hornets are at 42.4%. The Wizards, meanwhile, are at 40.6%. With the way they’re going, there is a chance they might drop below 40.0% at some point.

Most recently, the Wizards lost 134-125 to the Toronto Raptors at Capital One Arena on Saturday to drop to 16-43 in this 2025-26 season. They have now lost four in a row, and it’s unlikely they are going to win too many games the rest of the season.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Jan 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) moves the ball down court against the Toronto Raptors during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images Lakers Player Ratings: Luka and LeBron Dominate As They Crush Warriors By 28 In Statement Win
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like