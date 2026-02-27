D’Angelo Russell Is Stuck On The Wizards As Zero Teams Express Interest In New Deal

D'Angelo Russell will finish out season with the Wizards after receiving no interest from other teams.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Nov 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard D'Angelo Russell (5) brings the ball up court against the LA Clippers during the second half in an NBA Cup game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Veteran guard D’Angelo Russell was hoping to find a new team after his trade to the Washington Wizards this season. While he has yet to play a single game for them, he’s set to don the Red, White, and Blue at some point after failing to find any team interested in offering a contract.

“Russell has yet to be waived by the team, and it doesn’t appear as if he will be,” wrote Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. “Upon receiving no interest from other teams around the league, Russell may actually play for the Wizards during the back half of the 2025-26 season, as he recently swapped his number from No. 14 to No. 28 for Washington.”

Initially, Russell had no desire to play for the Wizards, who are very much in a rebuilding situation. Behind the scenes, the Wizards have presumably been working to find a deal, and they did not expect that he’d actually play for them. With the deadline over, a trade is currently impossible, and a buyout would be the only way for Russell to break free.

The problem is, if Russell breaks free from his contract now, he may not get another opportunity. The former No. 2 overall pick has fallen off hard from his previous status as a young All-Star and is now on his fourth team in just two seasons. His stats this season are the lowest they’ve ever been at 10.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 40.5% shooting and 29.5% shooting from three.

The 10-year veteran is a streaky shooter and talented ball-handler who can provide an instant boost to any offense. The problem for Russell is his lack of focus and consistent effort. Throughout his stints in Minnesota, Los Angeles, and Brooklyn, he became known for his selfish and lazy playstyle, qualities that will turn any GM away.

In D.C., Russell is facing real pressure to restore his value, or he may be pushed out of the league entirely. Fortunately, with a $5.9 million player option for next season, he still has some time to prove that he still belongs in the league. As for what comes after that, only time will tell.

Multiple teams are in need of a point guard right now, including the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, and Minnesota Timberwolves. But before any of those teams will give him a chance, he needs to make the most of his opportunity with the Wizards. If he sticks around for next season, he’ll even have a chance to make history alongside Trae Young and Anthony Davis, who will generate plenty of open looks.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) is congratulated by forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) after a three-point basket in the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Luka Doncic And Austin Reaves Will Have A Big Say On If LeBron James Is Back With The Lakers Next Season
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like