D’Angelo Russell Is Stuck On The Wizards As Zero Teams Express Interest In New Deal

Veteran guard D’Angelo Russell was hoping to find a new team after his trade to the Washington Wizards this season. While he has yet to play a single game for them, he’s set to don the Red, White, and Blue at some point after failing to find any team interested in offering a contract.

“Russell has yet to be waived by the team, and it doesn’t appear as if he will be,” wrote Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. “Upon receiving no interest from other teams around the league, Russell may actually play for the Wizards during the back half of the 2025-26 season, as he recently swapped his number from No. 14 to No. 28 for Washington.”

Initially, Russell had no desire to play for the Wizards, who are very much in a rebuilding situation. Behind the scenes, the Wizards have presumably been working to find a deal, and they did not expect that he’d actually play for them. With the deadline over, a trade is currently impossible, and a buyout would be the only way for Russell to break free.

The problem is, if Russell breaks free from his contract now, he may not get another opportunity. The former No. 2 overall pick has fallen off hard from his previous status as a young All-Star and is now on his fourth team in just two seasons. His stats this season are the lowest they’ve ever been at 10.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 40.5% shooting and 29.5% shooting from three.

The 10-year veteran is a streaky shooter and talented ball-handler who can provide an instant boost to any offense. The problem for Russell is his lack of focus and consistent effort. Throughout his stints in Minnesota, Los Angeles, and Brooklyn, he became known for his selfish and lazy playstyle, qualities that will turn any GM away.

In D.C., Russell is facing real pressure to restore his value, or he may be pushed out of the league entirely. Fortunately, with a $5.9 million player option for next season, he still has some time to prove that he still belongs in the league. As for what comes after that, only time will tell.

Multiple teams are in need of a point guard right now, including the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, and Minnesota Timberwolves. But before any of those teams will give him a chance, he needs to make the most of his opportunity with the Wizards. If he sticks around for next season, he’ll even have a chance to make history alongside Trae Young and Anthony Davis, who will generate plenty of open looks.