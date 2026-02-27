For the majority of the last eight years, LeBron James has been the face of the Los Angeles Lakers franchise. While this period has seen tremendous highs and some disappointing lows, James’ place on the team has never been in doubt.

Now, at 41, with free agency looming, LeBron James’ position seems uncertain. To that note, during a recent appearance on Power 106 FM’s “Brown Bag Mornings“, Lakers legend Byron Scott urged James to leave Los Angeles when the chance arises.

“It was laughable, coming from one of the greatest players to play the game to say that it’s harder to play now than it was then,” Scott stated. “Like I said, I’m a fan, but I don’t mince words either. I think this should be his last year here.”

“Not in the NBA, just here,” Scott clarified. “You don’t got to go home, but you got to get the hell up out of here.”

Although Scott was laughing while making this statement, it is a clear depiction of where LeBron James stands with the Lakers fanbase at the moment. While the forward has undoubtedly been one of the team’s best players, his current form and performances haven’t necessarily been up to the mark.

While the superstar will play out the remainder of the season with the team, his future has been brought into question. With rumors suggesting that the relationship between James and the Lakers’ management has been deteriorating over time, the likelihood of him leaving appears to be growing.

Will LeBron James Leave The Lakers?

It is hard to predict what the future holds for LeBron James in L.A. Currently, the Lakers have made their stance on the future clear, as they intend to prioritize maintaining cap flexibility to pursue another superstar to pair with Luka Doncic.

While this is a promising sign for Lakers’ fans, it leaves James in an odd position.

As a free agent, James will require a new contract. However, considering the Lakers’ outlook, handing him an extension on par with his current $52.6 million contract may not be viable. Thus, taking a massive pay cut seems to be the only way for James to return to Los Angeles next season.

Since this may not be the most favorable approach for the 41-year-old, the prospect of joining another team could be more appealing.

Currently, three teams are viewed as frontrunners to pursue LeBron James in the offseason, with the Cleveland Cavaliers generating considerable buzz due to his history with the franchise.

As promising as this would be, given Cleveland’s cap situation, James would be forced to sign a vet minimum deal to play for them, too.

Overall, James’ avenues for joining a contender are largely limited by present salary cap conditions. With a pay cut gradually becoming the only option, James may have some tough decisions to make once he becomes a free agent.