Jonathan Kuminga Takes A Shot At The Warriors In Deleted IG Story

Jonathan Kuminga returned from injury during the Atlanta Hawks‘ game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. Although he came off the bench, Kuminga led the Hawks in scoring, notching 27 points to mark an impressive debut in a Hawks uniform.

Kuminga’s comments after the game inspired confidence in his outlook toward his new team. However, the 23-year-old may have displayed some immaturity in the hours that followed, as reports indicate that the forward took a shot at his former team on Instagram before deleting the story.

“S**t about to get scary. Warriors damn messed up,” wrote Kuminga.

Jonathan Kuminga deleted Instagram story: “sh*t about to get scary 👀” “Warriors damn messed up 😤 “ DEMON TIME. pic.twitter.com/BLdUlhTu00 — 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗝𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗻 (@PlayoffJohnson) February 25, 2026

Jonathan Kuminga’s response is largely understandable. Teams around the league acknowledged Kuminga’s talent, with many even perceiving him as a star-caliber player with the potential to become the face of a franchise.

For the most part, Kuminga has showcased certain qualities that would garner such praise. At 23, the forward possesses tremendous physical tools, exceptional athleticism, and noteworthy shot-creation ability. Despite these traits, Jonathan Kuminga seemed to be languishing under Steve Kerr on the Warriors.

Kerr’s approach toward Kuminga may be considered rigid, but there was merit in his line of thinking. Still, when considering the forward’s aspirations to be an All-Star, friction between the two was inevitable.

Now that he is on a different team, Kuminga finds himself in a position to flourish. With the Hawks also scheduled to face the Warriors at home on March 21, the forward may already have the date penciled in on his calendar.

Will The Warriors Regret Trading Jonathan Kuminga?

Trading Jonathan Kuminga had become an inevitability for the Golden State Warriors this season. The extended contract negotiations in the offseason had already indicated that the relationship between the player and the franchise had deteriorated. Still, the multiple DNPs during the season essentially sealed the deal.

Despite the upper management’s inclination to retain Kuminga, it had become apparent that the forward needed to be moved for the team’s benefit. In this regard, the Dubs may have made the right decision by trading Kuminga, as it also allowed them to acquire Kristaps Porzingis.

From a long-term perspective, however, this decision may come to haunt the Warriors.

His averages of 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game this season didn’t necessarily jump off the page. However, much of his inconsistency could be attributed to the role he played in the Warriors’ rotation. While the issues may have been systemic, Kuminga displayed flashes of brilliance, suggesting that he could be more impactful when given a larger role.

As the Warriors’ core continues to age, their window to compete for a championship also grows smaller. Although they possess some talented young players, none inspire confidence as potential franchise players as Kuminga did.

The Warriors certainly risked a lot by parting with the 23-year-old. While they may not regret the decision now, in light of the criticism piled on the forward’s shoulders, the Warriors will certainly look bad if Kuminga shines with the Hawks this year.