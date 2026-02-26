Untold Kobe Bryant Story Reveals Michael Jordan’s Fear Of Snakes; Disconcerts Isaiah Thomas

The Mamba Mentality has become a lifestyle choice. The term has now become synonymous with the brand that has now turned into Kobe Bryant’s legacy for the Lakers and the NBA, even years after his demise. But reportedly, that wasn’t always the case.

According to Baxter Holmes of ESPN, the Mamba Mentality was initially an advertisement campaign designed for Michael Jordan near the end of his career. In 2002, the Bulls legend’s brand was developing the Jordan 19s when they wanted to introduce a new design into the shoe, which resembled a snake’s skin.

But the issue that later arose was that Jordan did not like snakes and, in fact, had a lifelong fear of them. Therefore, the campaign was scrapped.

Subsequently, the term was repurposed by Nike as an alter ego for Kobe Bryant during a tumultuous 2003-04 season. Thus giving birth to what has now become the Lakers’ Hall of Famer’s legacy.

While some would find this story to be informative, it left a bitter taste in the mouths of some Kobe Bryant-loyals who seemingly felt it was an attempt to tarnish Bryant’s memory. Among them was the former NBA player, Isaiah Thomas.

“Why even tell this story? Smh,” wrote the former NBA player on X as though he was disconcerted with the tone and motives behind this story. Thomas, who was drafted by the Kings in 2011, played against the Lakers legend for five seasons and had grown up watching him play.

Bryant’s fans also tried to positively interpret this story, saying things like Kobe embraced what Jordan couldn’t do and how it was on brand for him to take over an unfinished task from Jordan.

Kobe Bryant had previously revealed that he was a big fan of the ‘Kill Bill’ movie franchise and had drawn inspiration for his nickname from the franchise’s main character’s nickname, which was also the Black Mamba.

In a 2018 interview with The Washington Post, Bryant revealed that the movie was the primary motivation for the “Black Mamba” nickname. In the film, an assassin uses a black mamba snake to kill another character.

“The length, the snake, the bite, the strike, the temperament,” Bryant said. “‘Let me look this sh** up.’ I looked it up — yeah, that’s me. That’s me!'”

All through his career, Bryant seemingly followed Jordan’s footsteps in terms of style of play as well as loyalty to the team. Jordan always treated Byrant like a little brother, but this wasn’t just another hand-down.

Imagine what it would mean if the Mamba brand were associated with Jordan and never became Bryant’s alter ego. That single change could rewrite the entire course of Kobe Bryant’s legacy.