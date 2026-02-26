Nuggets Player Ratings: Nikola Jokic Wins MVP Showdown, Powers Denver Past Celtics

When the lights are brightest, and the narrative writes itself, Nikola Jokic has a way of slowing everything down to his pace. In a matchup that carried clear MVP undertones against Jaylen Brown, Jokic delivered the steadier, more controlled performance and guided the Denver Nuggets to a 103-84 win over the Boston Celtics.

It wasn’t a masterpiece in terms of efficiency; Denver shot just 41.9%, and Jokic needed 28 attempts to get his 30 points, but this game was about presence. The Nuggets controlled the glass (54-48), won the paint (42-28), and consistently generated better looks through patient execution. Boston, meanwhile, shot 34.9% and never found a consistent rhythm.

And when the two stars were asked to carry the load, one imposed his will while the other fought the game. That was the difference.

Here are the full player ratings from Denver’s statement win.

Nikola Jokic: A

Game Stats: 30 PTS, 12 REB, 6 AST, 1 TOV, 11-28 FG, 4-13 3-PT FG, 4-7 FT, 33 MIN

This wasn’t surgical Jokic, it was stubborn, forceful Jokic. He kept backing defenders down, kept stepping into rhythm threes, and never let the defensive attention speed him up. The efficiency wasn’t pristine, but the control was obvious. Twelve rebounds, six assists, and just one turnover underline how composed he remained. When Boston made small pushes, he answered them calmly. In a game framed around MVP credentials, he looked like the stabilizer.

Tim Hardaway Jr.: B+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 5-9 FG, 1-4 3-PT FG, 3-5 FT, 21 MIN

Hardaway balanced scoring and playmaking nicely. He didn’t just hunt shots – he moved the ball and attacked gaps when Boston overplayed the perimeter. Efficient and controlled.

Cameron Johnson: B

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 TOV, 4-11 FG, 3-6 3-PT FG, 35 MIN

Johnson didn’t force anything. He spaced the floor, hit three timely triples, and made quick reads when Boston rotated hard. His shot volume wasn’t huge, but his spacing mattered, especially when Jokic operated inside. Solid, unselfish minutes.

Spencer Jones: B

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 7 REB, 1 BLK, 2-5 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 1-2 FT, 26 MIN

Jones gave Denver strong rotational minutes. Seven rebounds off the bench stood out, and he held his own defensively. Not flashy, but very productive.

Julian Strawther: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 3 TOV, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 5-9 FG, 2-5 3-PT FG, 26 MIN

Strawther provided needed scoring punch when the offense stalled. He attacked closeouts decisively and didn’t hesitate on open looks. The three turnovers were aggressive plays rather than careless ones, and his energy helped maintain separation.

Jonas Valanciunas: B

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 BLK, 5-7 FG, 1-1 3-PT FG, 12 MIN

In Valanciunas’ case, short and dominant stints worked to his advantage. He played with great defense, and his scoring was more than efficient, creating plenty of opportunities. His physical and dominating presence gave Denver the unmissable advantage on the court.

Bruce Brown: B-

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 3 TOV, 2 STL, 1-8 FG, 0-3 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 28 MIN

The shot just wasn’t there today, but Brown helped out in many other ways. Five assists and 2 steals show he was active on both ends, and he defended multiple spots on the court very well. The scoring struggles keep this from being any higher.

Christian Braun: B-

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 2-5 FG, 2-5 3-PT FG, 28 MIN

Braun leaned into the dirty work today. Seven rebounds and solid defense helped Denver win the second-chance opportunities. The shot was slightly less than efficient, but he competed on every single possession.

KJ Simpson: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1-5 FG, 14 MIN

Simpson’s value today was more in the center role of an offensive conductor, as he helped keep the offensive flow tethered with 4 assists in limited time. He also applied pressure defensively. Bench contribution was steady.

Jamal Murray: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 AST, 1-3 FG, 0-2 3-PT FG, 8 MIN

Jamal Murray’s night was cut short and never developed rhythm. He didn’t get enough time to establish pace, and Denver had to shift into a more Jokic-centric approach early. Limited impact.

Zeke Nnaji: N/A

Game Stats: 3 REB, 1 BLK, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 0-2 FT, 7 MIN

Little impact, but fought hard on the boards and changed a shot.

DaRon Holmes II: N/A

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 1 REB, 2-2 FG, 1-1 3-PT FG, 3 MIN

Holmes shot the ball with confidence and made both attempts in his short time.