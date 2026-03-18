Shaquille O’Neal Will Cover Funeral Expenses Of 12-Year-Old Girl Who Died After A Violent School Bus Stop Incident

Shaquille O'Neal urges the community to support Jada West's family.

Gautam Varier
2 Min Read
Gainesville, Florida, USA; Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal sits courtside during the first half between the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has announced he’ll be covering the funeral expenses of 12-year-old Jada West, who died on March 8 after a fight at a school bus stop in Georgia earlier in the month. West’s passing sent shockwaves across the United States, and O’Neal, who is serving as chief of community relations for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, wants to help her family.

“This story touched my heart the moment I saw it in the media,” O’Neal said, via ABC7 Los Angeles. “As a father, my heart goes out to Jada’s family. No parent should ever have to bury their child, and if there is anything I can do to ease even a small part of that burden, then it is the right thing to do.

“Our community must surround this family with love, support, and compassion during such a painful moment,” O’Neal added.

O’Neal is partnering with Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett and Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds to assist the West’s.

The fight between West and another student from Mason Creek Middle School broke out in suburban Villa Rica near her home on March 5. Footage released by the family’s attorneys shows the two girls taunting each other, after which a fist fight broke out. West fell on the pavement at one point and might have hit her head then. Onlookers would eventually separate the two, but the damage was done.

West appeared to walk away as the clip ended, but collapsed soon after. Villa Rica police would later respond to a 911 cardiac arrest call a block away.

West’s family says she suffered a severe brain injury in that fight. The sixth-grader was rushed to a hospital, but lost her life three days later.

Quite concerningly, West had reported being bullied prior to the fight on that day. Villa Rica police are investigating the case, and there is no timeline for bringing charges at this point.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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