Jonathan Kuminga Looks Confident After Scoring Season-High In Hawks Debut

The Atlanta Hawks game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night was special for many reasons. While it did mark Trae Young‘s first time back in Atlanta since being traded, it was also the night of Jonathan Kuminga‘s debut in a Hawks uniform.

A 119-98 win for Atlanta was only made sweeter by an incredible performance by Jonathan Kuminga. With a season-high 27 points in his Hawks debut, Kuminga had every reason to be hyped about the prospects ahead of him. Still, the forward had his priorities in order, stating:

“I don’t know what to tell you. I’m just excited. Get out there. Get this dub. As many wins as we can collect out there. That’s all that matters. It don’t matter who go crazy, who don’t go, just as long as we play for each other and get the dub. That’s all that matters.”

Since it was his first game back from injury, Jonathan Kuminga came off the bench. Regardless, the talented young forward led the scoring effort, logging an additional seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals on an efficient 9-12 shooting from the field.

While speaking with the media about playing in his first game back since Jan. 22, Kuminga shared:

“It was just great. Just excited to be out there with the guys. Like you said, it’s been a minute. But I’m just glad to be out there with them.”

Although Kuminga’s performance was nothing short of impactful, he emphasized that this game wasn’t a statement by any means. Instead, the forward appears to be taking a developmental approach with the franchise, focusing on building chemistry and learning from the coaches and veterans on the roster.

Jonathan Kuminga Can Blossom In Atlanta

When considering that Jonathan Kuminga didn’t have a significant role in the Warriors’ rotation, many were hoping to see the forward leave and be part of an environment that would be conducive to his development.

Although several teams were positioned as promising landing spots, the Atlanta Hawks may prove to be an ideal place for Kuminga’s talent to blossom.

After trading away their star players, the Hawks have effectively signaled the start of their rebuild centered around Jalen Johnson. While being part of a rebuilding team can help Kuminga carve out a place for himself in the rotation, it also allows him to grow alongside other young players.

On that note, Kuminga has already begun the process of getting familiar with Atlanta’s system. During his post-game media availability, he mentioned:

“I watch a lot of games. I think that’s pretty much one of the things they’ve been preaching about every day in practice. Playing in transition, running people over, playing as hard as you can. I think those things just match.”

“It’s a culture the way they play here, and I feel like I’ve just been watching them for a minute now,” he continued. “So, I kind of went out there and tried to do what they do here.”

Despite being ninth in the East (29-21), Atlanta appears to have set its sights on the future. Thus, winning games at this stage may play a greater role in helping players like Jonathan Kuminga build confidence. With the Hawks witnessing the development of some talented pieces, their young core could be worth keeping an eye on.