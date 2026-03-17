Anthony Edwards Out Multiple Weeks In Major Blow For Timberwolves

Timberwolves lose Anthony Edwards for 1-2 weeks amid tight Western playoff race.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Feb 11, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (not pictured) making a shot against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

With the Minnesota Timberwolves clinging to the eighth seed, every game matters as the season approaches a dramatic ending.  That’s why Anthony Edwards‘ latest setback could have major implications for a Wolves team that’s just two games away from being knocked into play-in range. In an update on Tuesday, the team revealed his updated status, sparking concern among the fans.

“An MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) conducted by Dr. Craig Bennett ot Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine on Edwards revealed right knee inflammation. Edwards will be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks, and further updates of his progress will be provided when available”, the team announced, via Marc Stein.

Edwards, 24, last played on March 15th, in a 116-103 loss to the Thunder. It was a rough game for the young shooting guard, who finished with 19 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block on 6-17 shooting (2-5 shooting from three) in 37 minutes.

He was initially ruled out against the Suns today due to knee soreness, but it seems the problem goes much deeper. The internal swelling suggests irritation in the area, which could lead to more serious injuries if left untreated. While there is no serious structural damage, the Timberwolves are not going to risk his long-term availability to win some regular-season games, even if it means he doesn’t qualify for NBA awards. The question is, can they stay afloat without him?

At 41-27, one more losing streak could send the Wolves down to seventh in the standings, and they have a tough slate of games coming up. After tonight’s showdown against the Suns, they host the Jazz and Trail Blazers at home before a trip to TD Garden in Boston. Then, after the Celtics, they face the Rockets and Pistons at home.

That Rockets game is probably the earliest we can expect Edwards back. Even then, that’s the optimistic view. If not, we could be looking at a return date that stretches to April 2nd or beyond. Without Edwards, it’s hard to say how Minnesota will play in this stretch, but their success will mostly depend on guys like Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert.

The best-case scenario for the Timberwolves is that they maintain their current position and hold their place until Edwards returns later this month. It won’t be easy to keep up with so many competitive teams, but there is a world where they can pull it off and maximize their chances for success in the spring. Assuming Edwards is healthy, his presence alone gives them a chance against any team in the West if they can just secure their place first.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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