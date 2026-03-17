LeBron James Set The Ultimate Example After Young Fan Asked Him To Sign His Shoe

LeBron James has always prided himself on being a star role model. Throughout his career, he’s always sought to set the right example, and that trend holds up even now. One young fan experienced one of his lessons firsthand after trying to land an autograph. After initially failing, the Lakers star changed his mind and signed his shoes only after his father (who was watching from close by) asked him to say the magic word: “Please.”

LeBron signed this kid’s shoe after his dad told him to say “please” 🥹 (Via imfromthestead/IG) pic.twitter.com/lRGTFGFGpV — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) March 17, 2026

LeBron deals with countless fans every game day, so how does he pick which ones to pay attention to? In this case, James was well on his way to ignoring everyone before that kid made him stop in his tracks. While he ignores so many pleading fans every day, the simple act of saying “please” had enough of an impact that the NBA legend felt compelled to give him the time of day. In the process, he also taught the kid a valuable lesson about manners and the importance of treating athletes like people.

As other players have mentioned before, they are all too often treated like objects for entertainment rather than human beings with families and lives. In that moment, LeBron heard a father remind his son of the players’ humanity, and doubled down on the message by giving him exactly what he wanted.

In today’s increasingly controversial media landscape, LeBon wants to ensure he’s doing his part to leave a positive impact. Besides living in honor at home (with no family scandals to speak of), he’s never cheated the game and has worked harder than most players could imagine. That’s why, even after 22 years in the NBA, he remains the league’s leading face and voice.

Whether it’s getting into legal trouble on the road or raising beef online, there’s no shortage of scandal and drama in all corners of the NBA. LeBron has always been the exception, and videos like this prove what he values the most: being a good father and setting the right example for the younger generation.

It’s an active work in progress, but LeBron has held up for over two decades now, and he’s not going to stop now. Today, and even long after he retires, LeBron will support the values he treasures the most as he seeks to uphold his spotless reputation.