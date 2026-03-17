LeBron James Set The Ultimate Example After Young Fan Asked Him To Sign His Shoe

Lakers star initially refused young fan, but made an exception after fatherly intervention.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

LeBron James has always prided himself on being a star role model. Throughout his career, he’s always sought to set the right example, and that trend holds up even now. One young fan experienced one of his lessons firsthand after trying to land an autograph. After initially failing, the Lakers star changed his mind and signed his shoes only after his father (who was watching from close by) asked him to say the magic word: “Please.”

LeBron deals with countless fans every game day, so how does he pick which ones to pay attention to? In this case, James was well on his way to ignoring everyone before that kid made him stop in his tracks. While he ignores so many pleading fans every day, the simple act of saying “please” had enough of an impact that the NBA legend felt compelled to give him the time of day. In the process, he also taught the kid a valuable lesson about manners and the importance of treating athletes like people.

As other players have mentioned before, they are all too often treated like objects for entertainment rather than human beings with families and lives. In that moment, LeBron heard a father remind his son of the players’ humanity, and doubled down on the message by giving him exactly what he wanted.

In today’s increasingly controversial media landscape, LeBon wants to ensure he’s doing his part to leave a positive impact. Besides living in honor at home (with no family scandals to speak of), he’s never cheated the game and has worked harder than most players could imagine. That’s why, even after 22 years in the NBA, he remains the league’s leading face and voice.

Whether it’s getting into legal trouble on the road or raising beef online, there’s no shortage of scandal and drama in all corners of the NBA. LeBron has always been the exception, and videos like this prove what he values the most: being a good father and setting the right example for the younger generation.

It’s an active work in progress, but LeBron has held up for over two decades now, and he’s not going to stop now. Today, and even long after he retires, LeBron will support the values he treasures the most as he seeks to uphold his spotless reputation.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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