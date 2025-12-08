LeBron James Delivers Epic Response To Fan Mocking Him For Not Having Hair

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t just steal a big road win in Philadelphia on Sunday night; they also produced one of the funniest viral moments of the season.

The Lakers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 112–108, snapping a seven-game skid in that building and improving to 17–6 on the year. Luka Doncic, back after missing two games for the birth of his daughter, messed around and got a triple-double: 31 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists, even if it came on 9-of-24 shooting.

LeBron handled the closing duties, dropping 29 points on 12-of-17 from the field with 7 rebounds and 6 assists, including a cold-blooded go-ahead three with 1:12 left and another mid-range dagger on the next possession.

Tyrese Maxey did everything he could for the 76ers with 28 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds, but Joel Embiid never found a rhythm, finishing 4-of-21 from the floor for 16 points. Between Doncic’s triple-double, LeBron’s clutch shot-making, and the Lakers finally getting out of Philly with a victory, there was already plenty to talk about.

And then a courtside fan decided to talk about LeBron’s hair.

Late in the game, as LeBron walked past the sideline, a fan courtside yelled at him:

“You still ain’t got no hair though.”

LeBron didn’t ignore it, and he definitely didn’t get mad. He turned, looked at the fan, and fired back with a line that instantly hit the internet:

“You know what I do got though… I got plenty of it.”

Fan: You still ain’t got no hair tho LeBron: You know what I do got though… I got plenty of it😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aPE8Pd4Mwn — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) December 8, 2025

That was it. Just a quick, sharp flex. The subtext was obvious: he might not have hair, but he has more than enough of everything else (money, rings, legacy, you name it). People around the exchange laughed, the clip got grabbed from multiple angles and it started doing numbers on social media within hours. It’s the classic LeBron move at this point: lean into the joke, flip it, walk away as the one who “won” the interaction.

Coming off a night where he outplayed Embiid down the stretch and closed out a tough road win at 40 years old, that one-liner probably felt even heavier. When you’re still dropping 29-7-6 on elite efficiency in Year 23, it’s pretty easy to shrug off bald jokes.

LeBron James Has History With Hecklers

Sunday’s moment in Philadelphia fits right into a long history of LeBron dealing with hecklers. Sometimes with a joke, and sometimes by getting people tossed.

The most famous example is still “Courtside Karen” in Atlanta back in February 2021. During a game against the Hawks, a courtside fan started jawing at LeBron, things escalated, and security eventually escorted her and her partner out of the arena after he pointed them out to officials. The clips of her yelling back as she was walked out went viral, and the nickname stuck basically forever.

Later that same year, in November 2021, LeBron had another run-in with fans in Indianapolis. In an overtime game against the Pacers, he stopped play by grabbing a referee and pointing directly at two courtside fans, saying “right f***ing here” while motioning toward them. The pair were removed from Gainbridge Fieldhouse as the crowd reacted and the moment blew up online.

After that Pacers game, LeBron explained why he drew the line there. He told reporters there’s a difference between normal booing and things that “go outside the line with obscene gestures and words,” adding that those things shouldn’t be tolerated from anyone in the arena. He made it clear he’s fine with fans cheering, booing and talking a little trash, but certain comments cross from heckling into something else.

That’s what makes the 76ers clip feel different: it’s the version where he clearly decides it’s harmless enough to joke back. No referee, no security, just a back-and-forth: fan tries a basic bald roast, LeBron turns it into a flex about how much “he’s got,” and the game moves on.

Sunday night in Philly landed firmly on the lighter side. The Lakers got the win, LeBron got another viral quote, and the fan learned the hard way that if you’re going to talk to someone who’s still dropping near-30 on national TV at 40 years old… you better be ready for the comeback.