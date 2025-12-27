Jaden McDaniels Gets Real On Nikola Jokic After 56-Point Triple-Double: “There Is No Answer For Him”

Nikola Jokic had one of the greatest Christmas Day performances in NBA history to power the Denver Nuggets to a 142-138 overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena on Thursday. Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels was tasked with guarding Jokic at the end of overtime after Rudy Gobert fouled out, and he kept it real when asked about that task at practice on Saturday.

“Jokic, I mean, I couldn’t really do nothing that Rudy couldn’t do,” McDaniels said, via Andrew Dukowitz. “… I don’t know, I can’t guard him. I was just the last man that was tall enough to be honest. There is no answer for him, I ain’t gonna lie.”

There is indeed no answer for that man. Jokic had 56 points (15-21 FG), 16 rebounds, 15 assists, and two blocks against the Timberwolves in what was a record-breaking performance. It was the first time in NBA history that a player had recorded a 55-15-15 stat line. Jokic’s 18 points in overtime were also the most in league history.

The Timberwolves are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA today, and Jokic just tore them apart. This was the seven-time All-Star’s fourth triple-double in a row against them, and while it was an incredible performance, it might not have been the best of the lot.

Jokic had 61 points (18-29 FG), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and two steals in a 140-139 double-overtime loss to the Timberwolves on April 1 last season. Anthony Edwards showered the Serb with praise after the game and admitted they were just hoping he would miss.

The Timberwolves’ win that night meant they swept the season series, but the tables have turned now. The Nuggets have won each of the three meetings between the teams so far this season. They will be going for the sweep when they take on the Timberwolves on March 1, 2026.

The Nuggets improved to 22-8 with this win and are within touching distance of the 26-5 Oklahoma City Thunder at the top of the standings in the West. That, in turn, means their superstar center is back to being the MVP favorite.

Jokic is averaging 29.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game in 2025-26 while shooting 60.9% from the field and 44.0% from beyond the arc. The three-time MVP leads the league in rebounds and assists, and is having another all-time great season.

Kevin Durant’s High Praise For Nikola Jokic

Opponents showering praise on Jokic after games is becoming a common occurrence at this point. Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant called him one of the top five players he has ever seen play basketball.

“You come in here and play a championship organization with arguably, in my opinion, one of the top 10 players, five players that I’ve ever seen play basketball,” Durant said. “That’s how much respect I got for these dudes that I want to get up and bring that energy, bring that fight.”

The fact that this doesn’t even seem like a stretch lets you know just how well Jokic has been playing. If the 30-year-old wins another title or two, we might have to start talking about him as a top 10 player of all time. The Nuggets are serious title contenders this season, and it will be interesting to see how far Jokic can take them.