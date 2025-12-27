NBA Fans React As Fist Fight Breaks Out During Suns-Pelicans Game

The Phoenix Suns’ win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night came with far more drama than expected. While the final score reflected a competitive game, the lasting image was an on-court fight that quickly went viral and shifted attention away from the basketball itself.

JOSE ALVARADO VS MARK WILLIAMS FEATHER WEIGHT VS HEAVY WEIGHT BOUT pic.twitter.com/2H80S9mB42 — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) December 28, 2025

The altercation unfolded after a whistle when Jose Alvarado and Mark Williams got tangled near the paint on a screen. Alvarado grabbed Williams’ jersey to tie him up, then appeared to connect with a punch to Williams’ face. Williams responded with a downward strike toward Alvarado’s head as the situation escalated. Officials and teammates rushed in immediately, and both players were ejected following a brief review.

“Jose Alvarado knew exactly what he was doing,” one fan wrote on X. “He wasn’t trying to win a fight. He was trying to win an ejection. Took his shot at Mark Williams and hoped the refs did the rest.”

Fan reaction was instant and intense. As clips of the fight spread rapidly across social media, viewers were stunned by how quickly the moment escalated.

“This is a straight-up joke and a cop-out by officials. What was Mark Williams supposed to do with a player swinging at him?” a fan declared. “He held back because he did not want to get kicked out. We all know he could have hurt Jose Alvarado!”

Some fans criticized the lack of restraint, while others debated who initiated the confrontation. The incident became one of the most talked-about moments of the night, dominating timelines and comment sections within minutes.

“Jose Alvarado just connected a legitimate punch in an NBA game in the year of our Lord 2025,” one fan posted. “Not many real ones like him.”

Some fans could not help but notice Jordan Poole, who has now witnessed another punching incident.

“Jordan Poole is happy to be a spectator at a punching incident for once,” another fan joked.

Amid the chaos (not the first time this season), the Suns secured a 123-114 win over the Pelicans. Phoenix maintained control for much of the game and did enough offensively to keep New Orleans from mounting a serious comeback. The fight briefly halted momentum, but the Suns regrouped and closed out the victory on the road.

Statistically, Alvarado finished with seven points, three assists, and two steals in just over 14 minutes before his ejection. Williams recorded 10 points and eight rebounds on 44.4% shooting off the bench in limited action. Meanwhile, Trey Murphy III led the Pelicans with 24 points, six rebounds, one assist, and one steal on 50.0% shooting and 66.7% from three. Devin Booker paced the Suns with 20 points, three rebounds, and four assists on 33.3% shooting and 33.3% from deep, providing steady scoring throughout the night.

For both teams, the implications of the fight could extend well beyond this game. League discipline in the form of fines or suspensions remains possible, and both teams may need to adjust rotations if further action is taken. More broadly, the incident served as a reminder of how quickly emotions can spill over, turning an otherwise routine regular-season matchup into a flashpoint moment that lingers long after the final buzzer.