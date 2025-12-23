3-Time NBA Champion Wants The League To Have A Fighting Box Like NHL

The idea of fighting returning to the NBA sounds wild in today’s game, but it is a conversation that keeps resurfacing. This time, it came from Danny Green, a three-time NBA champion, who believes the league is missing an outlet for raw emotion and edge.

Speaking on the No Fouls Given podcast, Green argued that fans crave intensity.

“The league fans, they want to see smoke, right? They want to see that type of tenacity, because all it does is enhance competitive nature. Competitive nature, you know what I’m saying? When people talk shit, the competitiveness raises another level. So yeah, I’m all for it.”

“Of course, I mean, I think everybody in the world wished that some type of fighting was more legal without people pressing charges. You know what I’m saying? Back in the day, you probably could smack the shit out of somebody and keep it moving, but not anymore.”

“You cuss somebody out, they might be pressing charges for you hurting their feelings. You know, back to Joe Mazzula. Joe Mazzula was talking about having a hockey box, which is cool. Again, guys would love to have an opportunity. Yeah, he’s like, yeah, they should let guys fight and probably fight whenever.”

“So I’m all for it, man. I wish we had an opportunity like hockey has, an opportunity to step into the box, step into my box. I know we’re about to fucking get to it real quick, then we can continue playing. But now a hard foul kicks people out of the game.”

“It would be interesting to have that type of setup with no repercussions afterwards, like after the game. Or I’m sure you’ll see Isaiah Stewart, I ain’t gonna call him Beef Stew because we just let go of that word, but you know, him trying to fight a couple people.”

“It would make the game definitely more fun. I don’t know if it’ll protect our superstars, and some superstars, I don’t wanna say they ain’t about it. They probably can fight.”

Green’s comments echoed sentiments previously shared by Joe Mazzulla, who has openly said he wishes fighting could return to the league.

There is no question that the NBA has worked for decades to clean up its image. Former commissioner David Stern spent years distancing the league from the rough reputation of earlier eras. The Malice at the Palace in 2004 changed everything. After players and fans were pulled into a chaotic brawl, the NBA adopted a zero-tolerance approach to fighting.

That moment still hangs over any discussion about loosening physical standards.

The problem is that basketball is already a high-risk sport. Injuries are rising, and the league has seen a troubling increase in serious lower-body issues. From 1990 to 2023, 45 players suffered Achilles tears. Last season alone, eight players were hurt, followed by more major ACL and Achilles injuries. Adding controlled fights, even in theory, raises concerns about player safety in a league where stars are major investments.

The comparison to the NHL is tempting, but basketball operates in a different environment. The fans are just a few feet away from the players. There is no glass, no boards, and nothing to stop the fans from getting involved. Any fight can spill into the crowd, something the NBA has worked extremely hard to prevent.

A more realistic compromise may already be on the table. Many around the league argue that officials could allow slightly more physical play without crossing into violence. Letting players absorb contact without constant whistles might restore some of the toughness Green is talking about, without inviting chaos.

Green’s comments were not a call for anarchy. They were a reflection of how emotionally charged the game still is. The NBA thrives on skill, but intensity has always been part of its identity. Finding the balance between edge and safety remains one of the league’s toughest challenges.