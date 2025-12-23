Rich Paul Uses Michael Jordan Example To Defend LeBron James From Criticism Over Christmas Day Comments

Rich Paul doesn't believe anyone would have had a problem if Michael Jordan had said the same thing as LeBron James.

Gautam Varier
3 Min Read
Paris, France; Rich Paul looks on in the second half between France and the United States in the women's gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has come under a little bit of fire for his recent comments about playing on Christmas Day. The Lakers’ clash with the Houston Rockets on Thursday will mark the 20th time that James has played on Dec. 25 in the NBA, but he admitted he’d rather be at home with his family instead.

While James did also mention it’s an honor to get to play, the comments didn’t go down too well in some corners. The 40-year-old’s agent, Rich Paul, was asked about the comment and the reaction to it on his Game Over podcast, and he came to his client’s defense by bringing up Michael Jordan.

“What I also saw him say was, ‘I’m looking forward to it,'” Paul said. “People skip over that. And he also said that it’s something that he’s honored to be able to do. But if you asked me what I would rather do, yeah, I would rather be with my family, just like anybody else would rather be with their family.

“But the problem I got with that is,” Paul continued. “If that was anybody else that said that in that capacity, it would’ve been (shrugs). 10 years from now you’ll play that tape on somebody, or you’ll see MJ say that to Ahmad Rashad, (shrugs). And people would be like (shrugs).”

Paul did acknowledge that most of the reactions he saw to the comments were positive. Many fans were understanding of James’ perspective, but some of his critics will always find a way to rip him.

As for Paul saying no one would have particularly minded if Jordan had said this, that might be true. Then again, it’s hard to picture the Chicago Bulls icon ever saying anything along these lines. All we’ve ever heard Jordan talk about over the years is how much he loves basketball and how he wanted to play whenever he could.

Jordan only played six Christmas Day games in his career (5-1 record), though, which might surprise some. He excelled when given the opportunity, averaging 28.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game.

As for James, he has put up 26.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on Dec. 25 over the years. He will be in search of his 12th win when the Lakers take on the Rockets.

ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
