Thunder Player Ratings: Balanced Offense And Stifling Defense Power OKC Past Timberwolves

The Oklahoma City Thunder need their stars to shine, and they did that in a strong 116-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. While Minnesota shot well from three, Oklahoma City completely flipped the game with their suffocating defense, forcing 25 turnovers and converting those mistakes into easy points.

Several Thunder players stepped up offensively, with Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Joe, and Alex Caruso all delivering efficient scoring nights. Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander controlled the game as usual, finishing with a double-double in points and assists.

Shai, the leading MVP candidate by most accounts, kept his streak of scoring at least 20 points alive, and we don’t see him slowing down. Here’s how each Thunder player performed after this huge win.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: A

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 3 REB, 10 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 7-22 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-5 FT, 33 MIN

Shai had a rough shooting night, going 7-22 from the field, but he still controlled the offense. In 33 minutes, he finished with 20 points and 10 assists while turning the ball over only once.

His playmaking helped the Thunder keep the offense organized, and he also added two steals and a block defensively.

Chet Holmgren: A

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 9-13 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-2 FT, 32 MIN

Holmgren was one of the most efficient players on the floor. In 32 minutes, he scored 21 points on 9-13 shooting while also grabbing nine rebounds and making several defensive plays.

He impacted the game on both ends. Offensively, he finished around the rim and knocked down a three, while defensively, he added three steals and a block. With three offensive rebounds as well, he was constantly around the ball and played a huge role in the Thunder’s control of the paint.

Isaiah Joe: A

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 4 REB, 8-14 FG, 4-8 3PT, 21 MIN

Joe provided an explosive scoring boost off the bench. In just 21 minutes, he poured in 20 points, shooting 8-14 from the field and 4-8 from three-point range.

He was aggressive whenever he touched the ball and gave Oklahoma City instant offense during key stretches. With four rebounds as well, he filled his role perfectly as a scoring spark.

Alex Caruso: A

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 6-10 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-4 FT, 22 MIN

Caruso delivered one of his better offensive games of the season. In 22 minutes, he scored 17 points on efficient shooting while knocking down four free throws and adding a three-pointer.

Defensively, he did what he always does. Caruso finished with three steals and helped lead the defensive pressure that forced Minnesota into constant mistakes.

Cason Wallace: A

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL, 2 BLK, 1-4 FG, 2-2 FT, 25 MIN

In 25 minutes, Wallace filled the stat sheet with defensive activity, playmaking, and helping drive Oklahoma City’s overall team effort. He added strong all-around stats in other areas such as rebounding, playmaking, and defense as well.

Ajay Mitchell: B

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 4-13 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-2 FT, 27 MIN

Mitchell added 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists in 27 minutes. While his shooting wasn’t great, 4-13 FG, he remained active and contributed.

Isaiah Hartenstein: B

Game Stats: 12 REB, 3 AST, 2 BLK, 0-3 FG, 21 MIN

Hartenstein may have struggled to score, but he still contributed to the team, grabbing 12 rebounds, 4 offensive, on the glass. He also contributed 3 assists and 2 blocks and helped the OKC win the early rebounding battle.

Jared McCain: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 5-10 FG, 5-9 3PT, 17 MIN

McCain made the most of the limited time he was given. He did well to score 15 points and hit 5 threes in 17 mins. His shooting was key in giving the Thunder an extra scoring option and helped open the floor.

Jaylin Williams: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 2-7 FG, 1-5 3PT, 19 MIN

Williams had a pretty quiet night, and not too much was provided on the offensive end. He had 5 points and shot 2-7. He could have contributed a lot more to the game. Defensively, he did well and had a steal, but he struggled on the shooting end.

Aaron Wiggins: N/A

Game Stats: 0-1 FG, 6 MIN

Wiggins had very limited action and only played 6 minutes. He only shot once and had no other stats.