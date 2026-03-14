Iman Shumpert Breaks Down Difference Between Playing With LeBron James And Carmelo Anthony

Former NBA guard Iman Shumpert recently opened up about the difference between playing alongside two of the league’s most talented scorers, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony. Speaking on the Out The Mud podcast, Shumpert explained how the two superstars approached leadership and teaching the game in very different ways.

“With Bron, the most that I learned from was what I’m looking at in the game. Like the times I’m thinking I’m just trying to get a stop, and Bron like, no, they trying to speed you up or slow you down because it’s a two-for-one situation and you just don’t know. They taking advantage of you. So you taking the bait because you don’t know what the f**k you doing.”

“And he looking at me like, Melo ain’t teach you? But it’s like anytime Melo said two for one, I went, but I didn’t know what the f**k you talking about, gang. Like I was embarrassed to tell Melo I ain’t know what the f**k going on. For real though.”

“This me being transparent at 21. Melo telling me some s**t I don’t know. But Melo not the type of n***a that’s going to grab you after the game, sit you down, say this was the play, circle it. Melo kind of internalizes it and be like, damn, his young a**, I can’t expect his young a** to know that. So I need to score another five points. I need to do a little bit more. He like, it can’t be Shump’s fault.”

“You know what I’m saying? And Bron kind of holds you accountable like, I’m going to throw a turnover if you’re not in the spot I told you to be. I’m going to throw a blind pass over my head, and if you not there I’m going to tell coach to take you out. But that’s the pass.”

Shumpert’s career included time alongside both stars during very different stages. He entered the league with the New York Knicks, where Anthony served as the franchise centerpiece and primary offensive option. Later, he joined James with the Cleveland Cavaliers, becoming part of the team that captured the 2016 NBA championship.

Statistically, Shumpert played 175 games alongside Anthony and averaged 7.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 39.8% from the field and 35.8% from three in 26.2 minutes per game. When sharing the floor with James across 166 games, Shumpert averaged 6.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 40.1% from the field and 34.8% from three in 23.8 minutes per game.

Both experiences shaped Shumpert’s understanding of leadership. One superstar often absorbed the pressure himself. The other demanded teammates grow into the moment. For Shumpert, seeing those two styles up close offered a rare look at how elite players approach the responsibility of leading a team.