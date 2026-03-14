Russell Westbrook Kindly Tipped $8K To Housekeepers In The NBA Bubble

Russell Westbrook has built one of the most intense reputations in the NBA. The former MVP plays with visible emotion, argues with opponents, and has had his share of confrontations with the media over the years. Yet behind the scenes, many teammates say the real Westbrook looks very different.

One story from the 2020 NBA bubble still gets bought up. According to The Sporting News’ Stephen Noh, Westbrook left an $8,000 tip for the housekeepers working on the Orlando campus, the same workers who cleaned rooms every day while players navigated a strange, locked-down season. A quiet gesture with a big impact.

Players who know him were not shocked. Westbrook has built a habit of doing things like that without saying much about it, which explains why so many teammates describe him in ways that clash with the loud reputation fans often see on television.

Clint Capela told a story that sticks with people. During their short time together with the Houston Rockets, Capela noticed a bracelet Westbrook was wearing and mentioned that he liked it, and right there in the locker room, Westbrook took it off and handed it to him. Just like that.

That moment says a lot. Capela later called Westbrook the most genuine superstar he had ever played with, which sounds simple, but it carries weight when the comment comes from someone who has shared a locker room with many elite players.

Another detail pops up when people talk about him. Each year, Westbrook reportedly sends Jordan sneakers and Jordan-brand tracksuits to everyone working around the team, and that means trainers, video staff, equipment managers, and the people who stay late packing bags and washing jerseys.

The leadership part shows up in other ways, too. Young players say Westbrook pulls them aside during practices or on flights and talks through the small things that help someone survive the NBA grind, the habits that keep a career steady even when the season starts spinning fast.

Now, on the court, things look different. Westbrook still plays with a kind of emotional edge that jumps off the screen, and when opponents cross one of basketball’s unwritten lines, he will walk straight over and say something.

That has happened more than once. And yet those moments rarely drag on, because once the other player explains the situation, Westbrook tends to step back, nod, and sometimes even hug it out.

The gap between the public version and the private one feels real. Fans see the fire and the arguments. Teammates see the generosity, the advice, the guy who tips housekeepers thousands of dollars and hands over jewelry without hesitation.

One player once put it simply. Westbrook might be one of the most misunderstood stars the league has seen. Two sides exist at the same time. The intense competitor. And the teammate who quietly makes sure everyone around him feels valued.