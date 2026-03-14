Kristaps Porzingis Reveals What Makes Warriors’ Offense Different From His Previous NBA Teams

The Golden State Warriors fell to their fourth-straight loss on Friday night with a 127-117 performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves. This game saw the team’s existing injury crisis worsen as three players picked up injuries during this loss. Thankfully, new acquistiion Kristaps Porzingis has finally found a way to make himself available.

Porzingis has played just 21 games this season (four with Golden State), continuing to deal with mysterious health issues that’s plagued his on-court time in the last few seasons. However, he has been making regular appearances for the Warriors over the last week and is expected to ramp up in playing time going forward.

Porzingis is already fitting well in Golden State, averaging 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks while playing on a minutes restriction. The Latvian center spoke to the media after dropping 20 points (7-16 FG) in the Timberwolves’ loss and remarked how the Warriors offense is different from the offenses on his previous teams, singling out the coaching staff for giving the players ‘a lot of freedom.’

“Honestly, I have to give credit to the coaching staff. They give us a lot of freedom. That’s really cool as a player to have that kind of freedom. Not that I didn’t have it on previous teams, but here, even with not having everybody in the lineup, we played freely and improvized. I would say that’s the thing that stands out to me. It’s pretty cool and as a player, you have to appreciate that.”

Porzingis was a member of the 2024 Boston Celtics, who won an NBA Championship behind a record-breaking offense. However, the team did have a rigid offensive style which saw them maximize three-point opportunities to a level other teams couldn’t keep up with. Porzingis as their center in that system fit like a glove, but it seems he’s going to enjoy his offensive responsibilities in Golden State.

It’s well-known that Porzingis didn’t like the rigidity of style he had to accept during his time on the Dallas Mavericks with Luka Doncic, while he had some of his best career seasons on a tanking Washington Wizards squad where he had a green-light. After his experience in Boston, he knows how to put his offensive skill-set to use for a winning franchise. That’s what the Warriors hope they’ll get from him as well.

Hopefully, Porzingis can find the offensive rhythm he needs to become a No. 1 option for the Warriors. The franchise is losing control of the No. 9 seed, with the Portland Trail Blazers now just 0.5 games behind them in the standings. Unfortunately, there’s no respite coming for the Warriors anytime soon.

The franchise is in the midst of an injury crisis. Jimmy Butler is out for the season, Stephen Curry has missed the last 16 games and isn’t close to returning. They need every body they can get, and Porzingis is answering the call. With him being satisfied with the Warriors’ complex and unique offensive system they’ve been known for, it should be a matter of time before this translates over to his production.

Porzingis might need to prepare for backlash for his comments against his former teams, as the Warriors will coincidentally be facing all five in their next six games. It starts with a road back-to-back starting on Sunday night against the New York Knicks and carrying over to Monday night against the Wizards. It’s unclear if Porzingis will play in this back-to-back given his recent return from injury.

Porzingis will return to Boston’s TD Garden on Wednesday for a clash against the Celtics. After a clash against the Detroit Pistons, Porzingis will face former teams Atlanta Hawks (Saturday) and Dallas Mavericks (Monday) before Golden State return home after a hectic sic-game road trip.