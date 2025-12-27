Nuggets Player Ratings: Nikola Jokic Drops Video-Game Numbers In Heartbreaking Loss Against Magic

Nikola Jokic did everything short of rewriting physics, and somehow, it still wasn’t enough. In one of the most absurd stat lines of his already ridiculous career, the three-time MVP stuffed the box score in every conceivable way, only to watch the Denver Nuggets fall 126-127 to the Orlando Magic in a gut-punch finish.

Denver actually controlled large stretches of the game, leading for nearly three-quarters of the night and winning most of the statistical battles. But turnovers, missed defensive assignments late, and a blistering scoring outburst from Orlando’s backcourt flipped the script. Jokic was magnificent. Several others were solid. Collectively, though, the Nuggets couldn’t land the final blow. Now, onto the player ratings.

Nikola Jokic: A+

Game Stats: 34 PTS, 21 REB, 12 AST, 1 STL, 4 TOV, 11-22 FG, 12-13 FT, 38 MIN

There aren’t enough superlatives left. Jokic posted a 34-point, 21-rebound, 12-assist masterpiece that felt almost routine by his standards, yet jaw-dropping in reality. He controlled tempo, punished single coverage, and created clean looks possession after possession. Denver was +16 with him on the floor, and every meaningful run flowed through his hands.

If there’s a blemish, it’s only the four turnovers – more a reflection of how much responsibility he carried than poor decision-making. Jokic gave Denver everything it needed to win. This loss won’t stain his night; it only highlights how thin the margin becomes when perfection still isn’t enough.

Jamal Murray: B+

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 2 TOV, 9-21 FG, 2-6 3PT, 4-4 FT, 37 MIN

Jamal Murray delivered a strong scoring night, particularly when Denver needed shot creation outside of Jokic. He attacked mismatches, got downhill effectively, and knocked down timely jumpers to keep the Magic from pulling away during key stretches.

The inefficiency showed up at times, especially late, when Orlando pressured the ball and forced tougher looks. Murray was solid, not spectacular, and while he wasn’t the reason Denver lost, the Nuggets needed one more late-game bucket from him to swing the outcome.

Tim Hardaway Jr.: B+

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 6-14 FG, 4-12 3PT, 4-4 FT, 33 MIN

Hardaway’s shooting kept Denver’s offense spaced and dangerous. He hit four threes, didn’t force the issue, and capitalized on the clean looks Jokic generated. His off-ball movement helped stretch Orlando’s defense all night.

Defensively, though, he struggled to contain Orlando’s wings, and his impact faded late as the Magic found success attacking switches. Still, this was a productive scoring performance that largely did its job.

Peyton Watson: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 5 REB, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 6-9 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT, 35 MIN

Watson brought energy on both ends and was one of Denver’s most efficient scorers. He picked his spots well, finished around the rim, and made smart cuts that punished defensive lapses. His activity helped Denver win the rebounding battle and generate second-chance points.

Defensively, Watson’s two steals and consistent pressure stood out, though he wasn’t able to slow Orlando’s late surge. Overall, this was a strong, mature performance from a player still carving out his role.

Spencer Jones: B

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 3 BLK, 2 TOV, 4-7 FG, 3-5 3PT, 3-5 FT, 34 MIN

Jones quietly gave Denver valuable minutes. He knocked down three triples, protected the rim with three blocks, and stayed within himself offensively. His willingness to take open shots helped keep the floor balanced.

The missed free throws and a couple of defensive lapses late took some shine off the night, but overall, this was a positive contribution in a high-pressure game.

Julian Strawther: B

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 5-6 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, 17 MIN

Strawther was instant offense off the bench. He didn’t hesitate, knocked down shots efficiently, and gave Denver a scoring jolt when the starters needed a breather. His movement without the ball fit seamlessly alongside Jokic.

The downside was his limited impact elsewhere, and Orlando targeted him defensively at times. Still, his scoring punch was valuable and timely.

Jonas Valanciunas: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 3 TOV, 2-3 FG, 10 MIN

Valanciunas struggled to find a rhythm in limited minutes. While he battled on the glass, his three turnovers stalled momentum, and Denver’s spacing tightened with him on the floor.

He wasn’t disastrous, but he also didn’t tilt the game positively during his stint – something Denver needed with Jokic off the court.

Bruce Brown: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 1-3 FG, 27 MIN

Brown contributed as a facilitator and defender, racking up four assists and two steals, but his lack of scoring hurt Denver’s bench production. He passed up makeable shots and struggled to finish when he did attack.

His energy was there, but the offensive impact wasn’t, and in a one-point loss, that absence looms large.

Jalen Pickett: D+

Game Stats: 1 REB, 1 AST, 2 TOV, 10 MIN

Pickett had a rough outing. He couldn’t generate offense, committed turnovers, and didn’t provide much resistance defensively. His minutes coincided with one of Denver’s least effective stretches.

This was a forgettable appearance in a game where every possession mattered.