Rockets Player Ratings: Kevin Durant Destroys Cavaliers In 17-Point Blowout Win

Cleveland was no match for Houston on Saturday night with a final score of 117-100 to the Rockets. From the beginning of the game, Houston dominated, and it was decided before the fourth quarter.

Kevin Durant was the focal point of Houston’s performance last night. He had an impressive stat line of 30 points in just under three quarters of play, attacking the Cavaliers‘ defense from all levels of the game, and helped set the tone for Houston’s best complete game of the past few weeks. When the 4th quarter started, Durant was done for the night and was merely watching from the bench as the lead had grown to almost 30 points.

Houston was not a one-man show. The Rockets’ offense was operating at an efficient level, and they also capitalized on Cleveland’s mistakes. Jabari Smith Jr. maintained his shooting ability, and Steven Adams‘ size and toughness controlled the paint for Houston last night.

Houston’s bench players, led by Reed Sheppard, provided all of the energy that was required. This performance showed that after struggling earlier this month, Houston should once again be considered to have a chance to win a championship this season.

Kevin Durant: A+

Game Stats: 30 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST, 3 TOV, 11-17 FG, 2-4 3PT, 6-7 FT, 29 MIN

Durant didn’t just score; he dictated the entire game. From the opening minutes, he found his spots with ease, punishing mismatches in isolation and calmly rising over defenders who never really had a chance. Cleveland briefly threatened in the third quarter, and Durant answered immediately, stringing together baskets that turned momentum into separation.

What stood out most was how effortless it all looked. He didn’t press, didn’t hunt shots, and still walked off the floor with 30 points in just three quarters. Once Houston had complete control, Durant took a seat and let the rest of the roster finish the job, and his work was already done.

Jabari Smith Jr.: A

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 6-9 FG, 3-5 3PT, 26 MIN

Smith continues to look more comfortable with each passing game. He knocked down open threes with confidence, spaced the floor perfectly alongside Durant, and stayed active on the glass. His shooting forced Cleveland’s defense to stretch, opening driving lanes for others.

Defensively, Smith was engaged and disciplined. He contested shots, rotated on time, and used his length effectively without fouling. It wasn’t a flashy night, but it was another strong example of him impacting the game on both ends.

Reed Sheppard: A

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST, 5 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 5-12 FG, 4-10 3PT, 4-4 FT, 32 MIN

Sheppard was electric off the bench. He knocked down big shots, kept the ball moving, and consistently made the right read. His passing stood out, especially in transition and early offense.

Beyond the scoring, his composure was impressive. He controlled pace, limited mistakes, and looked completely comfortable running the offense. It was one of his most complete performances of the season.

Steven Adams: A

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 3 TOV, 3-6 FG, 3-6 FT, 22 MIN

Adams’ box score doesn’t fully capture how important he was. He set the tone physically, dominated the offensive glass, and gave Cleveland fits with his screens and interior presence. Even without a high-scoring load, his work opened lanes for Houston’s shooters and cutters all night.

Starting in place of Alperen Sengun, Adams delivered exactly what the Rockets needed: toughness, structure, and effort. He battled Jarrett Allen possession after possession and helped Houston finish with a 51-42 rebounding edge. His impact was felt well beyond his nine points.

Amen Thompson: B+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST, 1 BLK, 3 TOV, 6-14 FG, 1-5 3PT, 33 MIN

Thompson filled the stat sheet and brought his usual energy on both ends. He attacked the rim confidently, rebounded aggressively from the guard spot, and helped push the pace whenever Houston forced a stop. His versatility continues to be a major asset.

The outside shot remains a work in progress, but Thompson didn’t let misses affect his engagement. He stayed aggressive defensively and made several timely plays in transition. Nights like this show why Houston values his all-around game, even when the jumper isn’t falling consistently.

Tari Eason: B+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 6 REB, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 3-6 FG, 2-3 3PT, 1-2 FT, 21 MIN

Eason brought his usual chaos in the best way possible. He flew around defensively, jumped passing lanes, and disrupted Cleveland’s rhythm whenever he was on the floor. His energy immediately tilted the possessions in Houston’s favor.

Offensively, he kept things simple. He knocked down open shots, finished when opportunities presented themselves, and didn’t force the issue. His stat line doesn’t fully capture how often he changed the flow of the game with effort plays.

Dorian Finney-Smith: B

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1-4 FG, 1-3 3PT, 16 MIN

Finney-Smith’s contributions came mostly on the defensive end. He rotated well, contested shots, and helped stabilize Houston’s second unit. While his scoring was limited, his presence was felt in the small details.

Clint Capela: B

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 8 REB, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 2-6 FG, 18 MIN

Capela provided solid rim protection and rebounding in his minutes. He didn’t see heavy usage offensively, but he controlled the paint when Adams rested and helped Houston maintain its physical edge inside.

Josh Okogie: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 1 REB, 1 TOV, 3-4 FG, 2-2 3PT, 13 MIN

Okogie made the most of his looks. He knocked down both of his three-point attempts and played with his usual burst, cutting hard and staying active without the ball. Offensively, this was a productive stretch for him.

Aaron Holiday: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1-3 FG, 13 MIN

Holiday played the game exactly how it was needed. With Houston in control, he didn’t try to do too much; he moved the ball, stayed within the offense, and helped keep things organized when the starters sat. His lone basket came in rhythm, not forced.

Jeff Green: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 AST, 1-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, 5 MIN

Green’s role was minimal, but he hit a timely three and moved the ball well in limited action. Nothing flashy, but no mistakes either.

Jae’Sean Tate: N/A

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 1 REB, 2 BLK, 1 PF, 6 MIN

Tate’s minutes were short, but they weren’t empty. He came in and immediately brought a physical edge, battling inside and challenging shots at the rim. The two blocks stood out, especially considering how little time he spent on the floor, and they helped keep Cleveland from getting anything easy during that stretch.

JD Davison: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 1-2 FG, 1-2 FT, 5 MIN

Davison saw brief action late and played under control. He attacked when lanes were available, converted a free throw, and didn’t look overwhelmed despite the limited run. His confidence stood out more than his production.