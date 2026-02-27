Rich Paul: NBA Teams Want 14 Scottie Pippen’s In Today’s Game

Scottie Pippen is widely regarded as one of the most versatile players in NBA history. Although Pippen was a superstar in every sense, at his core, Pippen played his role to perfection. According to Rich Paul, this made him an immensely valuable asset.

During a recent episode of the “Game Over” podcast, Rich Paul highlighted how successful Scottie Pippen would be in the NBA today, specifically because every team around the league would be interested in a player like him.

“If Scottie Pippen was in the league today, he is everything that you want,” Paul stated. “Teams want 14 Scottie Pippens today.”

Podcast co-host Max Kellerman added to this by emphasizing how teams would want a player with elite defensive ability and the versatility to guard multiple positions. On that note, Rich Paul amended his response and added:

“11 Scottie Pippens and Tyrese Maxey, because you need the speed… And maybe a Kon [Knueppel]. But everybody else- you want guys that are interchangeable.”

“The thing about Scottie,” he continued. “Basketball, chill, he would’ve made $1 billion. Right now, today, Scottie Pippen would have never not been a max player. Are you kidding me?”

While playing co-star to Michael Jordan, Pippen enjoyed tremendous success with the Chicago Bulls, though some even considered him to be more naturally talented than his running mate. Unfortunately, this was never reciprocated in his career earnings, as a long-term, low-value contract tied him down to the Bulls despite being one of their best players.

To that note, Rich Paul and Max Kellerman even added that during the brief period when Jordan retired for the first time, Pippen asserted himself as one of the best in the league. While Hakeem Olajuwon was undoubtedly the best, Pippen was a close second, even with players like Charles Barkley and Karl Malone playing.

In two seasons as the Bulls’ primary option, Pippen averaged 21.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 2.9 steals per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. With figures like these, Pippen ensured the Bulls remained competitive, leading the team to two solid playoff appearances.

As Rich Paul pointed out, there is a high demand for two-way players in today’s game, especially on the wings. While Scottie Pippen wouldn’t contribute much as a perimeter threat, his versatility as a defensive anchor and midrange scorer would position him as a game-changer.

While Pippen himself may not be present, several players fit the template. Players such as Mikal Bridges and Andrew Wiggins meet the criteria. But when considering the high-end variant, a player like Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard is the most fitting comparison.

Coming out of the All-Star break, Kawhi Leonard has looked like one of the best players in the league. While making a solid case to be considered an MVP candidate, Leonard remains one of the elite two-way players in the NBA.

For all intents and purposes, Rich Paul’s statement about Scottie Pippen being valued in the NBA holds. When factoring in the success Kawhi Leonard has enjoyed in this era, it can be argued that Pippen would have dominated.