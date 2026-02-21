LeBron James Heaps Praise On Kawhi Leonard: “One Of The Best Players Ever”

LeBron James calls Kawhi Leonard 'one of the best players ever' after latest Clippers showdown.

Nov 1, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports
LeBron James has faced Kawhi Leonard in Finals battles, regular-season clashes, and countless high-stakes matchups over more than a decade. So when LeBron calls him’one of the best players ever,’ it carries weight.

Following the Lakers’ 125-122 win over the Clippers, LeBron was asked about Kawhi’s recent stretch of play. His answer was emphatic.

“Awesome, man, he’s the best. He’s one of the best players ever. And I could care less about the injuries. Those things you can’t control. You can only control the controllables. And the things that he’s been controlling are how he comes back and how much perseverance he shows every single time. That guy’s awesome. I have nothing but great things to say about Kawhi.”

“The type of basketball that he’s been playing over the last couple months, I mean, he is who he is for a reason. So I’m not surprised by it.”

It was not a throwaway compliment. Kawhi had just dropped 31 points, four rebounds, and five assists on 11-of-19 shooting and 4-of-6 from three in the loss. Even as Luka Doncic and the Lakers closed it out late, Kawhi was surgical, calm, and efficient. In the All-Star weekend, he even had a jaw-dropping 31-point explosion in just 12 minutes of action, a reminder of how quickly he can take over a game.

LeBron has seen that level up close for years.

The two have had legendary battles. Kawhi holds a 22-18 edge in head-to-head meetings against LeBron, including a 13-15 mark in the regular season and 5-7 in the playoffs. They split their two NBA Finals matchups, each winning one championship against the other. Individually, LeBron has averaged 25.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.9 assists in those matchups, while Kawhi has averaged 21.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

The numbers reflect elite production on both sides. For LeBron, the respect goes beyond statistics.

LeBron also admitted to some lingering disappointment from the 2024 Olympics.

“On another note, I was disappointed on the 2024 Olympic team when he wasn’t able to go with us. I was looking forward to teaming up with Kawhi as well. I was a little disappointed about that when he had to deal with another injury. I was looking forward to spending some time with him.”

That comment says plenty. These are rivals, but they are also peers who understand the grind of sustaining greatness. LeBron is 41. Kawhi has battled through multiple setbacks. Yet when they share the floor, it still feels like a clash of eras and styles.

For a player often labeled the greatest of all time, that kind of praise is rare. And when it comes from LeBron, it cements Kawhi’s place among the game’s elite.

