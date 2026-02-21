Lakers Player Ratings: Luka Drops 38 And 11 To Squeeze Past Clippers As Kawhi Limps Off

This wasn’t comfortable. It wasn’t clean. But it was enough.

The Los Angeles Lakers rode a masterclass from Luka Doncic and just enough late-game composure to slip past the Los Angeles Clippers in a 125-122 thriller. The Clippers shot over 50% from the field and controlled the glass before Kawhi Leonard exited with ankle soreness, but the Lakers’ shot-making, especially from deep, proved decisive.

When the offense stalled, Luka steadied it. When the Clippers made their push, Austin Reaves answered. It wasn’t perfect basketball, but it was clutch. Now, onto the Lakers player ratings.

Luka Doncic: A+

Game Stats: 38 PTS, 6 REB, 11 AST, 2 TOV, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 11-25 FG, 8-14 3-PT FG, 8-11 FT, 38 MIN

This was Luka at full throttle. Step-backs over contests. Deep pull-ups in transition. Bully drives when defenders pressed too high. Eight threes, 11 assists, and complete control of tempo. When the Clippers trimmed the lead, he responded with either a dagger jumper or a perfectly timed pass. Superstar performance in every sense.

Austin Reaves: A+

Game Stats: 29 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 3 TOV, 2 STL, 9-15 FG, 4-5 3-PT FG, 7-7 FT, 33 MIN

Reaves was fearless. He attacked closeouts, drew contact, and buried big shots without hesitation. His off-ball movement alongside Luka created space, and he capitalized. The perfect complementary scorer – aggressive, efficient, and timely.

LeBron James: B

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 11 AST, 3 TOV, 1 STL, 5-13 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 33 MIN

LeBron James leaned into playmaking mode. With Luka cooking, he didn’t force his scoring; instead orchestrating and found shooters in rhythm. The shot wasn’t falling at his usual clip, but 11 assists kept the offense humming. This was more conductor than scorer, and on a night like this, that worked.

Deandre Ayton: B

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 1 BLK, 5-10 FG, 3-3 FT, 28 MIN

Ayton showed a good battle against Brook Lopez in the interior, finishing well around the rim. He was not a glass dominator, but he still showed the Lakers reliable interior scoring while also showing solid rim protection when he needed to. A reliable contribution, without the need for much flash.

Jaxson Hayes: B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 3 REB, 1 BLK, 4-5 FG, 11 MIN

Hayes gave the Lakers some much-needed momentum. He is a strong finisher and is very athletic. He keeps the game going and provides the Lakers with a lot of energy and a bit of everything on the court, even if it is for a short period of time.

Luke Kennard: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 2 TOV, 4-6 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 18 MIN

Kennard hit timely shots and kept defenders honest on the perimeter. While he turned it over twice, his spacing was crucial in giving Luka and Reaves room to operate.

Marcus Smart: C+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 3-4 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 0-2 FT, 29 MIN

Smart made hustle plays and knocked down an open three, but the missed free throws were costly in a tight game. Defensively, he competed as always. Offensively, he stayed within himself, which was probably the right call given who had the hot hand.

Rui Hachimura: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1-4 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 26 MIN

Not a huge scoring night, but Rui stayed active defensively and made the extra pass. The lone three helped stretch the defense, though overall, he struggled to find rhythm offensively.

Jarred Vanderbilt: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 AST, 1-2 FG, 10 MIN

Limited minutes, but he brought his usual defensive intensity. He kept possessions alive and moved the ball quickly. A short but useful stint.

Jake LaRavia: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3-PT FG, 14 MIN

LaRavia made the most of his opportunity, knocking down his only shot from deep and keeping the ball moving. Low usage, high efficiency – exactly what you want in a tight rotation game.