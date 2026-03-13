Deandre Ayton Feels Like He’s Finally Found His Place With The Lakers

After struggling with consistency all season, Deandre Ayton finally seems to have settled in with the Lakers.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Lakers center Deandre Ayton dribbles upcourt against the Warriors in the second quarter at Chase Center
Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Since he arrived in the offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers have had huge expectations for Deandre Ayton to be the solution to their big man problems. Instead, Ayton’s inconsistent performances led to the center being criticized more often than not.

While this has undoubtedly been a concern for the Purple and Gold, Deandre Ayton appears to have turned things around. After a dominant showing during the Lakers’ 142-130 win over the Chicago Bulls, Ayton was convinced that he had finally found his groove with the rest of the team.

“Felt like I picked up my energy and my focus,” he shared. “I finally caught up with the team.”

The 2025-26 season has been defined by ups and downs for Deandre Ayton, but the month of February was a low point. With averages of 8.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, it was apparent that the big man was going through a slump.

While some of this carried over into March, his recent outings have been a testament to what Ayton is capable of doing. Barring a low-scoring performance against the Knicks (6 PTS, 8 REB), the Lakers’ big man has recorded back-to-back double-doubles.

Over the last three games, Deandre Ayton is averaging 14.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks per game on 71.4% shooting from the field. When also noting his impressive performance of 23 points and 10 rebounds (10-13 FG) against the Bulls, L.A. will hope Ayton can sustain this form and continue to impact winning.

 

Deandre Ayton On The Lakers’ Keys To Success

Deandre Ayton hasn’t been the only standout player for the Los Angeles Lakers lately. Given the team’s four-game winning streak and their 41-25 record (3rd in the West), it is apparent that there has been a genuine shift in the overall mindset and approach.

Ayton shed more light on this while speaking with the media, stating:

“We’re playing really hard. We’re playing with a sense of urgency. We’re playing together. I think we’re emphasizing competitiveness. We’re competing in every aspect – effort, 50-50 chances. Just really attacking the ball on both ends and closing out these possessions. It’s been pretty scrappy.”

As Deandre Ayton mentioned, the Lakers have seen a notable shift in identity lately. While there has undoubtedly been an uptick in offensive production, the team’s defensive execution has been particularly impressive.

For the season, the Lakers have posted an offensive rating of 116.9 (8th in the NBA) and a defensive rating of 115.9 (20th in the NBA). In comparison, over the last five games, the Lakers’ defensive rating has improved to 114.5 (12th in the NBA), while their offensive rating has skyrocketed to 124.1 (3rd in the NBA).

Needless to say, the Lakers’ adjustments have proven effective. Now, with LeBron James handing the keys over to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves and embracing a secondary role, the Purple and Gold could be a considerably more threatening team.

Siddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
