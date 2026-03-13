Rashad McCants Claims Kobe Bryant Could Have Scored 130 Points In A Single Game If He Wanted To

Rashad McCants has made yet another wild claim.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Lakers guard Kobe Bryant against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For just over 20 years, the late great Kobe Bryant had the second-highest scoring game in NBA history. Bryant racked up 81 points for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 22, 2006, and was just passed by Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo.

Adebayo scored 83 points for the Heat against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday and got a whole lot of backlash for the way he pulled it off.  Bryant’s performance is still being held in higher regard in many corners, and former NBA player Rashad McCants believes he could have scored a lot more. McCants told The SportsRush that the Lakers icon could have gotten to 130 points if he so desired.

“There is a formula,” McCants declared. “Especially, when it comes to points per quarter, stopping the clock, shooting threes. Kobe Bryant knew this formula. He could have gotten at least 120, 130 points in a game if he wanted to.”

It was pointed out that if a player makes three layups, hits two three-pointers, and sinks four free throws in a quarter, that’s 16 points right there. You need to get 16 more, though, for 130, and that’s easier said than done.

McCants is suggesting here that Bryant could have scored another 50-odd points on top of the 81 in a game if he wanted to, and that seems absurd. If nothing else, fatigue would have stopped him from getting to 130, as he would have to put up a ridiculous number of shots.

In that 81-point game, Bryant went 28-46 from the field, 7-13 from beyond the arc, and 18-20 from the line. You’d be looking at a guard having to attempt well over 60 field goals in a game, and no backcourt player has ever done that.

The only player to attempt 60 or more, of course, is Wilt Chamberlain, who did it thrice. Most famously, Chamberlain went 36-63 from the field and 28-32 from the line when he set the single-game record by scoring 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors against the New York Knicks on March 2, 1962.

Even a player as dominant as Chamberlain in his era couldn’t come close to 130. That 100-point game was also the only time that he scored over 80 in a game. This is stating the obvious here, but getting close to triple digits is not easy. Bryant, or anyone else for that matter, wasn’t scoring 130 in a game.

This is not the first time that McCants has made a wild claim about scoring a lot of points in the game. Previously, it was about himself, though. McCants claimed he could have scored 81 points in a game like Bryant.

“Bro, I know this game to the teeth, and I study with the great n***a so he told me how to be the great n***a without having to say a f***ing word. N***a, get these numbers every quarter, no threes, no free throws, you guaranteed these points, then you put that in, I could get 81.”

Considering McCants had only three 30-point games in the NBA, with a career-high of 34 points, it is safe to say he was never getting to 81. In a way, you have to admire the confidence, though.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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