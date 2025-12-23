“The Line Was Crossed”: Bulls Player Reacts As Trae Young’s Spank Triggers Big Fight At Hawks Game

A fight broke out in Atlanta during the Hawks vs. the Bulls when Trae Young smacked Ayo Dosunmu on his posterior. The Bulls player was subbing out of the game midway through the fourth quarter when the Bulls were down by seven points (105-112).

Ayo Dosunmu & Trae Young get into and the benches clear 😳 📺Bulls-Hawks: https://t.co/4tOTm9TeTQ pic.twitter.com/yleJnuDwt9 — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) December 24, 2025

Following the game, Ayo Dosunmu spoke to the media and addressed his feelings about the incident.

“No man would like that,” said Dosunmu when asked about the incident with Young.

“I mean, it’s basketball. Anything on the court, I’m fine with it. He was talking the whole game; that’s fine, I don’t care about that. But once you touch … nah, that’s when the line was crossed,” he further added.

Trae Young also spoke to the media, but was seemingly not asked about this incident by the media, as the Bulls got the last laugh. They came back and beat the Hawks 126-123 down the stretch.

Dosunmu finished the game with six rebounds, two assists, and two rebounds while shooting 2-of-6 (33.3%) from the floor.

Trae Young ended up with 22 points, 15 rebounds, and two steals while shooting 7-of-16 from the field (43.8%) and 1-of-7 from the three-point line (14.3%).

NBA fans saw this incident on social media and expressed their opinions on the incident.

“Ayo says you’re not good enough to be slapping me.”

“Ayo has owned him his whole career.”

“Trae looked scared when Ayo came at him. Waited for people to get between them to extend anything.”

“Trae Young threw a PUNCH at Ayo Dosunmu.”

“Can’t just be out here touchin grown men’s a**.”

“Basketball has the thinnest line between joking around and absolute chaos.”

The Bulls have now emerged victorious against the Hawks in back-to-back games. They beat them by one possession in a nervy 152-150 win in their last matchup day before yesterday. And have now beaten them by a margin of one possession again.

Trae Young seems to be cursed against Ayo Dosunmu. As a result of this loss, the Hawks guard has a 2-12 record against the Bulls player in his entire career. Moreover, the Hawks have been on a four-game losing streak ever since he returned from injury.

It was rather odd that Young was not asked about the incident in the press conference. The Hawks have fallen to 15-16 for the season and are the ninth seed in the East presently.

Meanwhile, the Bulls have improved to 14-15, extended their win streak to four games, and are now the 10th seed in the East.