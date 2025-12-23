“The Line Was Crossed”: Bulls Player Reacts As Trae Young’s Spank Triggers Big Fight At Hawks Game

Ayo Dosunmu responds after Trae Young spanks him and triggers a big brawl during the Hawks vs. Bulls game.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Dec 23, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball toward the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball toward the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

A fight broke out in Atlanta during the Hawks vs. the Bulls when Trae Young smacked Ayo Dosunmu on his posterior. The Bulls player was subbing out of the game midway through the fourth quarter when the Bulls were down by seven points (105-112).

 

Following the game, Ayo Dosunmu spoke to the media and addressed his feelings about the incident.

“No man would like that,” said Dosunmu when asked about the incident with Young.

“I mean, it’s basketball. Anything on the court, I’m fine with it. He was talking the whole game; that’s fine, I don’t care about that. But once you touch … nah, that’s when the line was crossed,” he further added.

Trae Young also spoke to the media, but was seemingly not asked about this incident by the media, as the Bulls got the last laugh. They came back and beat the Hawks 126-123 down the stretch.

Dosunmu finished the game with six rebounds, two assists, and two rebounds while shooting 2-of-6 (33.3%) from the floor.

Trae Young ended up with 22 points, 15 rebounds, and two steals while shooting 7-of-16 from the field (43.8%) and 1-of-7 from the three-point line (14.3%).

NBA fans saw this incident on social media and expressed their opinions on the incident.

“Ayo says you’re not good enough to be slapping me.”

“Ayo has owned him his whole career.”

“Trae looked scared when Ayo came at him. Waited for people to get between them to extend anything.”

“Trae Young threw a PUNCH at Ayo Dosunmu.”

“Can’t just be out here touchin grown men’s a**.”

“Basketball has the thinnest line between joking around and absolute chaos.”

The Bulls have now emerged victorious against the Hawks in back-to-back games. They beat them by one possession in a nervy 152-150 win in their last matchup day before yesterday. And have now beaten them by a margin of one possession again.

Trae Young seems to be cursed against Ayo Dosunmu. As a result of this loss, the Hawks guard has a 2-12 record against the Bulls player in his entire career. Moreover, the Hawks have been on a four-game losing streak ever since he returned from injury.

It was rather odd that Young was not asked about the incident in the press conference. The Hawks have fallen to 15-16 for the season and are the ninth seed in the East presently.

Meanwhile, the Bulls have improved to 14-15, extended their win streak to four games, and are now the 10th seed in the East.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Dec 23, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) shoots during the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images Spurs Player Ratings: Strong Team Effort Leads To Repeat Win Against Thunder
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like