Spurs Player Ratings: Strong Team Effort Leads To Repeat Win Against Thunder

Once San Antonio had gotten into a rhythm, they never looked back.

With an even distribution of scoring throughout their lineup, intense defensive effort, and yet another productive game from their youthful backcourt. The Spurs defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 130 – 110 to capture arguably their most important victory this year. The Spurs had seven players score in double digits, and on the defensive side were able to create lots of problems for the Oklahoma City team. The game was effectively settled with just under three minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Keldon Johnson and Stephon Castle were responsible for scoring the majority of the points for San Antonio, while Victor Wembanyama made the right plays at the right times, even though he didn’t contribute much offensively. As San Antonio continues to gel as a team, they are appearing more like a playoff contender every day.

In contrast, Oklahoma City might have taken a huge hit from this game because of not only the loss but also due to the fact that the Spurs controlled most of the pace during this game, which had the winning teams’ reigning champs looking out of their element.

Stephon Castle: A

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 3 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 7-12 FG, 4-6 3PT, 6-6 FT, 28 MIN

Castle was fearless. He attacked gaps, stepped into threes with confidence, and never looked rattled when Oklahoma City made defensive adjustments. His shooting opened everything up, and his scoring burst late in the third effectively ended the game.

Keldon Johnson: A

Game Stats: 25 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 10-16 FG, 5-9 3PT, 22 MIN

Johnson was relentless. He attacked mismatches, buried open threes, and punished Oklahoma City’s second unit. His efficiency stood out, and his scoring came in waves that consistently halted Thunder momentum.

Harrison Barnes: A

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 1 REB, 1 STL, 6-9 FG, 2-4 3PT, 6-6 FT, 26 MIN

Barnes quietly set the tone early. He scored efficiently without forcing touches and punished OKC whenever it lost him on the perimeter. His perfect night at the free-throw line helped stabilize San Antonio during brief Thunder runs, and his +12 reflected how comfortable the Spurs looked with him on the floor.

Dylan Harper: B

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 10 AST, 5 STL | 2-3 FG | 20 MIN

Harper’s fingerprints were everywhere. He disrupted passing lanes, pushed the pace, and orchestrated the offense beautifully. The 10 assists and five steals tell the story – this was a high-impact game without the scoring.

Victor Wembanyama: B-

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 3 TOV, 5-9 FG, 1-1 3PT, 23 MIN

Wembanyama didn’t dominate statistically, but his presence mattered. He spaced the floor, moved the ball well, and delivered the dagger moments — including a deep three and a key assist that pushed the lead into double digits for good. The Spurs didn’t need him to do everything — and that might be the biggest takeaway.

Devin Vassell: B-

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 6-14 FG, 3-8 3PT, 2-2 FT, 28 MIN

Vassell provided timely scoring when Oklahoma City tried to hang around. He didn’t force shots, spaced the floor effectively, and hit a pair of threes during San Antonio’s third-quarter surge. Solid, steady, and efficient enough to matter.

Luke Kornet: B-

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 3-3 FG, 2-2 FT, 26 MIN

Kornet did exactly what was asked of him. He finished everything around the rim, protected the paint, and moved the ball well out of short rolls. His two blocks disrupted Oklahoma City’s interior rhythm, and he never looked overwhelmed defensively against Holmgren.

Julian Champagnie: B-

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 10 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 2-6 FG, 22 MIN

Champagnie dominated the glass. His 10 rebounds, many of them contested, helped the Spurs win the possession battle. He defended multiple positions and made the kind of impact that doesn’t always show up in highlights.

De’Aaron Fox: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 3 REB, 9 AST, 3-9 FG, 34 MIN

Fox’s impact didn’t show up in the scoring column, but his control of the offense was obvious. He pushed tempo, consistently found shooters, and finished with nine assists without committing a turnover. His +18 was no accident — the Spurs were at their best when he was steering things.

Kelly Olynyk: N/A

Game Stats: 1 PT, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1-2 FT, 2 MIN

Limited minutes, but productive. Olynyk helped settle the offense briefly and moved the ball well before heading back to the bench.

Lindy Waters III: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3PT, 2 MIN

A quick spark. Waters knocked down his lone shot and did his job in short run.

Carter Bryant: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1-1 FG, 2 MIN

Very limited run, but efficient and composed.

Bismack Biyombo: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1-1 FG, 2 MIN

Brief appearance, no mistakes.

Jordan McLaughlin: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 AST, 1-1 FG, 2 MIN

Handled the ball cleanly and kept things organized.