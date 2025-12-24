Lakers Player Ratings: LeBron James And Austin Reaves Can’t Prevent 108-132 Beatdown Against Suns

For a brief stretch, it looked like the Lakers might at least make it uncomfortable. That illusion didn’t survive the third quarter.

The game opened up dramatically for the Phoenix Suns following the end of halftime, with their offense raining down shots from all areas of the court. The Suns completely erased what appeared to be a manageable deficit for the Los Angeles Lakers to end the game 132-108 on Tuesday night.

The Lakers entered this game with no Luka Doncic, but they did have returning Austin Reaves, who unfortunately did not contribute enough to make up for the absence of the multidimensional superstar. Although Austin Reaves and LeBron James both played an impressive game, once the game tilted away from the Lakers, nothing they did mattered.

The Suns scored an outstanding 45 points in the third quarter with a shooting percentage of 70 percent or above. Maintaining that level of intensity made the lead balloon to over 30 points.

Dillon Brooks established the pace for the Suns with his scoring from every position on the court, while Devin Booker was a threat to the Lakers’ defense both as a scorer and as a playmaker; thus, once Phoenix became comfortable with their rhythm, Los Angeles simply could not keep pace.

LeBron James: B+

Game Stats: 23 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST, 7-14 FG, 3-5 3-PT FG, 6-11 FT, 26 MIN

LeBron’s box score says he did his part, and for stretches that was true. He scored efficiently early, picked off a few defensive reads, and tried to slow the game when Phoenix started to push. But once the Suns blew the doors open in the third, his influence shrank. This wasn’t a night where he forced the issue or demanded control. He played within the flow, which usually works – it just didn’t matter once the game slipped away.

Deandre Ayton: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 2 TOV, 6-8 FG, 0-1 FT, 27 MIN

Ayton contributed where expected: scoring efficiently near the rim and cleaning up the glass. But as Phoenix stretched the floor with small-ball lineups, his defensive presence faded. There were moments where his size could have been a bigger factor, especially during the Suns’ third-quarter run, but he didn’t quite dominate inside. Still, he held his own and provided a steady anchor on both ends for stretches.

Marcus Smart: B

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 1 TOV, 5-11 FG, 4-8 3-PT FG, 30 MIN

Smart brought edge and toughness, and his shot-making from deep kept the Lakers afloat briefly. He spaced the floor well and made quick reads offensively, but his defensive impact didn’t fully materialize against Phoenix’s ball movement. Smart competed, as always, yet the Suns’ rhythm offense limited his ability to disrupt. This was a respectable performance, just not one that could swing the outcome.

Austin Reaves: B-

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 3 TOV, 6-11 FG, 1-5 3-PT FG, 4-5 FT, 22 MIN

Reaves looked good for someone recovering from a small injury. He was able to dish the ball to teammates and defend without having a negative impact on the team, and was able to score some good transition points. Phoenix was able to iso and attack the paint with mismatches against him, and their defense towards Reaves was pretty good as far as double-teaming him and not letting him score. He was still very composed for the Lakers and for the situation, and did a good job of mitigating some damage.

Jake LaRavia: B-

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 2 TOV, 4-8 FG, 2-3 3-PT FG, 2-4 FT, 29 MIN

LaRavia had one of those games where you notice him more live than you do afterward. He made open looks, played defense, and did some rough-and-tumble stuff. At the same time, a few missed rotations and some rushed decisions kept him from building some real momentum. He didn’t cause any problems, but also wasn’t a solution when Phoenix first started pulling away.

Nick Smith Jr.: C+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 2 TOV, 5-11 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 1-2 FT, 28 MIN

Smith had bursts of confidence and showed he can attack off the catch. But he was inconsistent, with defensive lapses and some forced shots that stalled the Lakers’ rhythm. The Suns exposed him in space, and while he didn’t crumble, he didn’t provide a steady counter either. A night that feels more like a learning experience than a decisive performance.

Dalton Knecht: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 3 REB, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 1-5 FG, 0-3 3-PT FG, 1-1 FT, 14 MIN

This was a tough night for Knecht, who couldn’t get comfortable offensively. His shots didn’t fall, and Phoenix’s defensive pressure sped him up. To his credit, he competed defensively and stayed engaged, but the confidence wasn’t there. These are the kinds of nights young shooters endure, especially against disciplined teams.

Jarred Vanderbilt: C

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 2 TOV, 2-4 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 20 MIN

Vanderbilt brought great energy on the defensive end, but he was unable to catch up to the Suns’ ball movement and spacing. He was a negative, and missed rotations definitely didn’t help. He is usually a defensive pest, but it was not enough to help his case when the Suns started to widen their lead.

Adou Thiero: C

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 2-5 FG, 2-3 FT, 14 MIN

Thiero brought noticeable energy off the bench, attacking when opportunities opened and staying active defensively. He didn’t have a huge impact, but his hustle and willingness to engage stood out in a game where many looked flat. A small but encouraging contribution.

Bronny James: D

Game Stats: 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 0-2 FG, 0-2 3-PT FG, 10 MIN

Bronny’s appearance on the court was quiet. He passed the ball and stayed calm on offense. With the score the way it was, it looked more like a developmental run for him than this was a meaningful run of the clock.

Maxi Kleber: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 1-2 FG, 9 MIN

Kleber’s minutes were brief and functional. He spaced the floor, battled on the glass, and stayed within himself, but the game’s speed limited his impact. There wasn’t much opportunity for him to influence either end, and his short run reflected the Lakers searching for answers rather than leaning on specific roles.

Jaxson Hayes: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 TOV, 2-2 FT, 5 MIN

Hayes’ appearance was short and straightforward. He ran the floor, absorbed contact, and avoided mistakes. There wasn’t time to make much of an impression, but he didn’t hurt the Lakers during his minutes, which was about the extent of his role in this one.

Chris Manon: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 6 MIN

Manon played with visible effort in limited minutes. He defended, hustled, and stayed active, even with the game already decided. There wasn’t enough time to evaluate much beyond that, but his energy didn’t dip despite the circumstances.