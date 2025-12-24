Draymond Green Comes Under Fire After Reportedly Dropping F-Bomb On Steve Kerr In Leaked Footage

NBA fans make their feelings known after new footage reveals Draymond Green dropped the F-bomb on Steve Kerr during their recent argument.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Draymond Green Comes Under Fire After Dropping F-Bomb On Steve Kerr In Leaked Footage
Credits: Imagn Images

Draymond Green and Steve Kerr got into a heated debate on the sidelines during the Warriors’ recent 120-97 win over the Magic. Green is reportedly unhappy with his role on the Warriors recently and made his feelings clear.

Subsequently, a social media account, ‘LegendZ’, has leaked footage from the incident that shows the Warriors veteran using the F-word on Steve Kerr during the argument.

“F**k you,” said Draymond, reportedly. Upon hearing this, Steve Kerr seemingly got flared up and yelled at him in response.

“If you don’t want me to talk to you, then go home!” said Kerr as per the account.

“How am I supposed to coach you like this, Dray?” Kerr reportedly added.

 

While Steve Kerr and Draymond Green both said it was Green who decided to go to the locker room, the new footage claims it was the Warriors head coach who pointed Green that way. NBA fans saw this on social media and expressed their brewing dislike for the Warriors veteran.

“Grown man can’t take some advice from a coach.”

“Draymond has ruined the Warriors dynasty.”

“Dray won’t be wearing a GSW uniform in the new year.”

“Something isn’t right with Green. He needs help and needs to step away from the game to try and get right.”

“Kerr has enabled and excused his behavior for a long time. Welp, now it’s directed at him!!! They gave Draymond too much leeway, should’ve nipped it in the bud like the Clippers did with CP3😂😂😂.”

“It’s time for Green to go…he’s a hot-head, does a disservice to his team, and thinks he’s more important to the team than he is.”

Various such reactions were directed at Draymond, holding him accountable for his behaviour and his recent dip in form. While Stephen Curry and the other Warriors took a diplomatic route, the trade rumor mill has not been kind to Green.

While Mike Dunleavy, the Warriors’ GM, has emphasized that he does not anticipate a major external change in the roster this season, several rumors have suggested that Green could be on his way out of the franchise.

He has averaged 8.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while shooting 40.9% from the field this season. The 35-year-old former Defensive Player of the Year now looks like a shell of the player he once was.

Will we see the Warriors move on from Green this season? Or will he potentially retire as a Warriors player? We certainly anticipate some internal discipline measures to be taken here by the front office.

ByChaitanya Dadhwal
