5 Perfect Draymond Green Trade Scenarios That Warriors Would Most Likely Accept

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been a key asset for the franchise. Although he remains a key contributor to the team, the Warriors’ 99-98 loss on Thursday night could lead to some changes.

The impact this loss has had on the team is drastic. With a 13-15 record, Golden State has fallen to ninth in the Western Conference standings. Given the need for improvement, the Warriors have been linked with some major trade targets.

With trades in mind, Jonathan Kuminga has typically been the first name mentioned. According to recent updates, however, Draymond Green is likely to join him on the trade block.

Green is currently a reliable player with elite leadership skills and basketball IQ. With averages of 8.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game this season and a $25.8 million contract, he positions himself as a valuable trade piece.

Reports also indicate that any trade involving Green would still require the acknowledgment from Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry. However, if including the veteran forward could help acquire meaningful reinforcements, the team may not be averse to a deal.

Keeping these factors in mind, we explore five potential trades involving Green that the Warriors would accept.

The Warriors Trade For Giannis Antetokounmpo

Proposed Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield, 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick

The links between Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Golden State Warriors have existed since this offseason. With Antetokounmpo displaying an interest in coming to the Bay Area and Golden State’s willingness to include Green in a trade for him, the Warriors could swing a deal.

Antetokounmpo’s potential impact on the Warriors’ lineup cannot be emphasized enough. As one of the best two-way players in the game, averaging 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game this season, he could transform Golden State into a contender right away.

But how does Green’s addition help the Bucks?

For the Bucks, trading Antetokounmpo would imply going into a rebuild. With talented pieces like Ryan Rollins in the mix, having an experienced veteran such as Green in the locker room is a boost. Given his insight and guidance, young players may develop at a notably faster rate.

Draymond Green Helps Golden State Land Anthony Davis

Proposed Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Anthony Davis

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, 2028 first-round pick

Much like Antetokounmpo, acquiring Anthony Davis could be a major boost for the Warriors. With the Dallas Mavericks‘ big man averaging 19.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game this season, he could immediately be an impact player for the team.

Considering Davis’ defensive influence, he would be the ideal replacement for Draymond Green. While Davis’ playmaking may pale in comparison, the 10-time All-Star is more than capable of compensating with his versatile play on the offensive end.

This trade scenario also favors the Mavericks. Trading Davis would indicate retooling around Cooper Flagg. By bringing in another veteran with title experience, Dallas would be surrounding Flagg with elite mentors.

Green’s role in developing Flagg as a two-way superstar could be worth investing in. Dallas may also see merit in having him anchor the defense, effectively playing him alongside Dereck Lively II or Daniel Gafford.

Spurs Can Land Draymond Green At A Fair Price

Proposed Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, 2027 first-round pick (ATL)

San Antonio Spurs Receive: Draymond Green

This trade may present mutual benefits for the teams involved.

For the Warriors, this trade allows them to sell Green at a high enough value to bring back two young forwards and a first-round draft pick. With Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan both presenting defensive upside, the Dubs may view their addition favorably.

Replacing Green’s experience is challenging. But Sochan’s defensive instincts and Johnson’s versatility could be valuable qualities in this scenario. With Johnson’s offensive contributions also gaining attention, averaging 12.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this season, his addition could add depth to Golden State’s rotation.

On the Spurs‘ end, Green’s arrival would be far more significant. His role as a mentor for Victor Wembanyama is virtually implied at this point. However, given the position San Antonio is in, Green’s addition could also have title implications.

The Spurs are currently placed fourth in the West. Having beaten the Thunder, San Antonio has displayed the potential to be a title contender. By adding a veteran with championship experience, the Spurs could put themselves in a position to realize their title goals.

The Warriors Get Their Athletic Big Man

Proposed Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Nic Claxton, 2027 first-round pick (NYK)

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Draymond Green

Nic Claxton has generated significant trade interest this season. With averages of 13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game this season, the athletic big man could be exactly the kind of center Golden State needs.

Golden State’s lack of reliable big man depth has been noted. While solid, a trio of Al Horford, Quinten Post, and Trayce Jackson-Davis isn’t enough. To support this, the Warriors could view Claxton’s addition positively.

Brooklyn may be less inclined to make this trade. At 35, Green may not fit the ideal player profile for a team undergoing a rebuild. However, with two years left on his contract, the Nets may see some merit in the future cap flexibility they could gain after landing the veteran forward.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Replaces Draymond Green

Proposed Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Draymond Green, Moses Moody, 2028 first-round pick

By simply examining the Warriors’ core, it is clear that their championship window is dwindling. In an effort to make the most of Stephen Curry‘s final years, Golden State may see the merit in acquiring Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jackson Jr. is an ideal fit for Golden State. His rim-protection ability pairs beautifully with his versatility while guarding around the perimeter. Outside of his defensive exploits, he is a reliable scoring threat from multiple levels, which could help him adjust to a role in the Warriors’ offense.

He is averaging 17.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game this season, while shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.4% from three-point range. What he lacks in experience, he could make up for in sheer potential and talent.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies may also be pleased with this deal. For the most part, Green aligns with Memphis’ “Grit and Grind” mentality. Although his age could be a deterrent, adding Green, Moses Moody, and a first-round pick could be sufficient in helping the Grizzlies get their season back on track.

What Is Draymond Green’s Trade Value?

Draymond Green boasts a Hall-of-Fame resume. With four NBA titles, nine All-Defensive selections, and a DPOY award to his name, he is undoubtedly one of the greats of the game. But at this stage of his career, Green alone may not have much trade value.

In the trade packages mentioned above, Green’s value currently lies in being a mentor and a locker room leader. This would imply that only rebuilding teams and established title contenders may see the value in adding a player like him. However, at $25.6 million, many may also be hesitant to take on his contract.

Fundamentally, the Warriors may not gain much from parting with Green. As the team’s defensive anchor, especially in small-ball lineups, he brings too much to the table.

An argument could be made for his departure being necessary for the team’s roster to improve. But considering the role he plays, Golden State may struggle to find a suitable replacement.