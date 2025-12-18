Warriors Might Trade Draymond Green But Everything Depends On Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has recently been mentioned in trade rumors. Although there have been reports suggesting that the Warriors could be inclined to offload the veteran forward, Warriors insider Monte Poole provided an interesting condition associated with this decision.

While speaking on “Dubs Talk,” Poole revealed that any decision regarding Draymond Green would eventually boil down to Stephen Curry.

“Would they [the Warriors] get to a point where they trade or think about trading Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green? Yeah, they could,” Poole stated. “I would say that I’m sure it’s crossed their minds. And the thing is, you know how Steph is. He likes what he likes, and he likes Draymond being on this team. They’d have to persuade him that it’s for the good of the team and the season to do this.”

“I would not say it’s impossible,” he continued. “But right now, it still seems improbable.”

Draymond Green has been one of the most crucial players in the Warriors’ system these past few years. Having played a vital role as a facilitator on offense, while also anchoring their defense, Green has been directly responsible for the franchise’s championship success.

While his career with the Warriors has been impressive, it is evident that he isn’t as effective as before. Given the team’s current position at eighth in the West with a 13-14 record, the Warriors may see no alternative but to include him in a trade for an impact player.

Draymond Green And Jonathan Kuminga Are On The Trade Block

With the intention of making improvements, the Warriors may feature both Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga in trade conversations. While trade interest has been resurgent for Kuminga, the market for Green is relatively new.

“It depends on what the other team would want, too,” Poole commented. “For Draymond, there might be a team that says, ‘You know what? We need a Draymond Green.’ There’s only one of those guys in the league. But there would be more teams that would say, ‘Kuminga, he could be something for us.'”

At 35, Green may not generate as much trade interest. However, his impact is undeniable. With averages of 8.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game this season, he remains capable of making winning contributions.

On this note, the Warriors forward has been mentioned in trade packages involving Anthony Davis. With recent reports also suggesting that the franchise would be willing to part with him in a deal to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo, there may be a genuine case to say that Green’s time in the Bay Area may be coming to an end.

While a trade involving Draymond Green could happen soon, the same cannot be said for Jonathan Kuminga. Considering the trade interest from teams such as the Chicago Bulls and the Sacramento Kings, and the top brass’ preference to retain him, it is more likely for the 23-year-old forward to be traded closer to the deadline in February.