Chris Finch Explodes At Official During The Timberwolves-Grizzlies Game: “Shut The F**k Up, Man. You Just Blew Two Calls.”

Chris Finch‘s Minnesota Timberwolves suffered a tough 116-110 defeat at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. While many reasons contributed to the Wolves’ loss, Finch seemed convinced that the officiating played a role.

At a crucial point in the fourth quarter, with under 25 seconds left on the clock, Chris Finch could be seen yelling at an official on the sidelines for missing a foul call.

“Shut the f**k up, man. You just blew two calls. You did so. You f*****g know it. You f*****g know it,” Finch said, visibly frustrated with the state of affairs.

Despite the official denying the claims of a missed call, Chris Finch was convinced of his error. When also factoring in the six-point difference, especially after the Wolves managed to steal back some momentum on offense, Finch’s frustration is understandable.

With Jaden McDaniels being called for a foul before Finch’s outburst, the Grizzlies managed to extend their lead to eight points. Although Randle responded by scoring off a quick dunk, the game had already slipped away from the Wolves, who fell to 17-10 after the loss.

Although Finch claimed that the officiating was flawed, the Grizzlies shot fewer free throws than the Wolves on Wednesday night (25-27). Considering that the Wolves missed eight free-throw attempts, it would be more appropriate to say that the fault lay in Minnesota’s execution.

Chris Finch Blames The Wolves’ Offensive Display For The Loss

After the game, Chris Finch addressed his team’s display on Wednesday night during his post-game media availability. While discussing his team’s performance, Finch blamed the Wolves’ poor offensive display for the loss.

“I thought that was a horrendous night offensively,” Finch said. “Our offensive decision-making was awful all night. From shot selection to turnovers to execution, yeah, it was just not very good.”

Finch expressed that he relied on Bones Hyland and Donte DiVincenzo to get the offense going. Despite their contributions, the team ended up forcing more shots, resulting in more opportunities for Memphis.

For the game, the Wolves shot 40% from the field and 30% from three-point range. With 18 turnovers resulting in 20 points conceded, it was evident that Minnesota’s tribulations began on the offensive side of the ball.

Much of the Wolves’ scoring struggles could be attributed to the absence of Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley from the rotation. When asked about the impact this had, Finch responded:

“Yeah, but I’ve got to do a better job of getting us organized and calling plays, too, you know. We’ve played without Ant and Mike in other games. It was the decision-making with the ball that was the problem.”

Despite the loss, Minnesota remains sixth in the Western Conference standings. However, with an upcoming game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Wolves will hope to have a better showing on Friday.