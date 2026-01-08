Heated Fight Between Fans Breaks Out In Stands At Warriors-Bucks Game

During a high-intensity game between the Warriors and Bucks, a fan fight broke out in the stands at the Chase Center.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Fan fight breaks out at Warriors-Bucks game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: X user - @BrickCenter_
Mandatory Credit: X user - @BrickCenter_

Things got heated during Wednesday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks. While an exciting contest was underway on the floor at the Chase Center, a fan fight involving roughly three people broke out in the stands.

Little is known about the identities of the people involved in the melee, but it seemed like two people (supposedly Warriors fans) began the fight against another member of the audience.

The man in the Warriors jersey seemed to escalate matters by throwing punches at said audience member. Although a bystander attempted to push this man away and put an end to the fight, matters only came to an end after stadium security stepped in.

The man was removed from the premises shortly after. However, he and the “victim” continued to exchange words, highlighting the intensity of the feud.

Although the video showcases the altercation itself, the reason behind the brawl remains unknown. Hence, NBA fans on social media could only speculate and comment on the event.

On that note, here are some of the reactions from fans on X:

“He probably got mad at him for standing up after Steph hit a big 3,” shared one fan.

“Buddy was throwing haymakers,” observed another.

“Dude went full Draymond mode,” stated a user.

“This must’ve been the first fight that happened at the Chase Center. Can’t recall another,” noted one user.

“Probably a Podz fan who said he’s still untouchable in trade talks,” joked another user.

“He’s in the right arena to pull that nonsense. If it were the Oracle back in Oakland, he would be carried out on a stretcher,” stated another fan.

Another fan also shared a similar sentiment, adding, “The fights at Oracle were better.”

“Warriors so a** they got their own fans fighting each other,” claimed one fan.

“It was a 1-on-1 fight until the Warriors fan jumped in and started punching,” added another user.

“Watching Podz hoop got these dudes tweaking,” joked another user.

While some fans expressed concern for the people involved in the fight, many took the opportunity to make jokes about the situation. Unfortunately, Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski was caught in the crossfire.

Podziemski has seen a drastic reduction in his role lately, and when considering his performances, this seems justified. Having posted only two points, six rebounds, and four assists in 22 minutes of action against the Bucks, he was among the least impactful players in Golden State’s rotation.

Despite this, the Warriors managed to secure a solid win over Milwaukee. With the likes of Stephen Curry and De’Anthony Melton leading the offensive charge, the Dubs appeared to be a significantly more cohesive unit on Wednesday night.

With this win, Golden State improved to 20-18 on the season. To get into the habit of winning consistently, the Warriors will head into their upcoming matchup against the Sacramento Kings at home with the intention of securing a victory.

Hopefully, the fans at the Chase Center will be more civilized this time around.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Los Angeles Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Michael Malone Calls Out JJ Redick For Criticizing Lakers Players And Creating Distractions In Locker Room
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like