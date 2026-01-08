Heated Fight Between Fans Breaks Out In Stands At Warriors-Bucks Game

Things got heated during Wednesday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks. While an exciting contest was underway on the floor at the Chase Center, a fan fight involving roughly three people broke out in the stands.

They’re throwing hands at Chase Center tonight pic.twitter.com/ffTxLGr8Gw — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) January 8, 2026

Little is known about the identities of the people involved in the melee, but it seemed like two people (supposedly Warriors fans) began the fight against another member of the audience.

The man in the Warriors jersey seemed to escalate matters by throwing punches at said audience member. Although a bystander attempted to push this man away and put an end to the fight, matters only came to an end after stadium security stepped in.

The man was removed from the premises shortly after. However, he and the “victim” continued to exchange words, highlighting the intensity of the feud.

Although the video showcases the altercation itself, the reason behind the brawl remains unknown. Hence, NBA fans on social media could only speculate and comment on the event.

On that note, here are some of the reactions from fans on X:

“He probably got mad at him for standing up after Steph hit a big 3,” shared one fan.

“Buddy was throwing haymakers,” observed another.

“Dude went full Draymond mode,” stated a user.

“This must’ve been the first fight that happened at the Chase Center. Can’t recall another,” noted one user.

“Probably a Podz fan who said he’s still untouchable in trade talks,” joked another user.

“He’s in the right arena to pull that nonsense. If it were the Oracle back in Oakland, he would be carried out on a stretcher,” stated another fan.

Another fan also shared a similar sentiment, adding, “The fights at Oracle were better.”

“Warriors so a** they got their own fans fighting each other,” claimed one fan.

“It was a 1-on-1 fight until the Warriors fan jumped in and started punching,” added another user.

“Watching Podz hoop got these dudes tweaking,” joked another user.

While some fans expressed concern for the people involved in the fight, many took the opportunity to make jokes about the situation. Unfortunately, Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski was caught in the crossfire.

Podziemski has seen a drastic reduction in his role lately, and when considering his performances, this seems justified. Having posted only two points, six rebounds, and four assists in 22 minutes of action against the Bucks, he was among the least impactful players in Golden State’s rotation.

Despite this, the Warriors managed to secure a solid win over Milwaukee. With the likes of Stephen Curry and De’Anthony Melton leading the offensive charge, the Dubs appeared to be a significantly more cohesive unit on Wednesday night.

With this win, Golden State improved to 20-18 on the season. To get into the habit of winning consistently, the Warriors will head into their upcoming matchup against the Sacramento Kings at home with the intention of securing a victory.

Hopefully, the fans at the Chase Center will be more civilized this time around.