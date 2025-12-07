Steve Kerr Justifies Starting Brandin Podziemski From The Bench; Says Disciplining Him Is Beneficial For Warriors

Steve Kerr decided not to start Brandin Podziemski in tonight’s game against the Cavaliers, despite the Warriors being severely short-handed with six players sidelined. Even after laying out the expectations from Podziemski before the game, Kerr sounded off on the Warriors’ ambitious starlet after the game.

“Did a great job. You know he’s a really good player, and he just wants to be great, and sometimes he’s just a little too ambitious out there,” said Kerr initially on Podziemski during the post-game press conference.

“So part of the thinking bringing him off the bench was to let him watch the start of the game and remind him that he’s got to play how we want him to play, not how he wants to play,” the Warriors head coach further added with a smile.

“And because he’s one of the better players in the league at doing that stuff. You know he’s got a great feel. He understands the game. But when he starts to try to do too much, it hurts him, and it hurts us. So hopefully this is a good step for him.”

In essence, Kerr wanted Podziemski to observe the team from the sideline to figure out how he better fits into the system that the coaching staff wants to play with and not do things on his own volition. He believes it is more beneficial for the Warriors to have Podziemski play as a system player instead of a loose cannon.

The Warriors ended up pulling off an unlikely 99-94 victory against the Cavaliers. Podziemski finished the game with 10 points, three rebounds, and two assists, while shooting 4-of-9 from the floor (44.9%) and 2-of-3 from the three-point line (66.6%).

There seems to be some tension between Podziemski and the coaching staff, especially Kerr. But the aftermath and impact of these comments from Kerr are unclear, as he is often known for using and promoting candid communication tactics to coach and improve his players.

The 22-year-old is currently averaging 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 38.6% from the three-point line.

Brandin Podziemski put himself in the spotlight for the Warriors earlier this summer after all the tension about Jonathan Kuminga’s future at the time. He claimed that he wanted to dethrone Stephen Curry at the helm of the Warriors one day when the veteran superstar retires.

While Draymond Green had warned him about the comments earlier in the season, the last person he likely expected to become a public critic was his own head coach, Steve Kerr.

Rumors claim Podziemski could be traded from the Warriors if they decide to make a major move this season. Therefore, Podziemski’s future remains in doubt with the Warriors despite such aspiring goals with the team.

It will be a true test of Podziemski’s willingness to improve and ability to take criticism, depending on how he reacts to these comments. Warriors fans will hope he bounces back stronger and becomes the best version of himself.

Do you think that Podziemski could be the future face of the Warriors franchise? Or should they trade him? Let us know what you think in the comments section.