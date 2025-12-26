De’Aaron Fox Injury Update Puts Spurs Availability In Question vs. Jazz

DeAaron Fox is questionable for the Spurs against the Jazz due to left adductor tightness, raising availability concerns.

Dec 2, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox (4) reacts after scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs could be facing a key lineup question heading into Saturday’s matchup against the Utah Jazz. With the Western Conference standings remaining tightly packed, even a short-term absence could have an outsized impact on how this game unfolds.

De’Aaron Fox is listed as questionable (left adductor tightness), putting his availability in doubt. San Antonio’s injury report also includes Harrison Ingram (G League two-way), Stanley Umude (G League two-way), and David Jones Garcia (G League two-way), all listed as out or questionable due to assignment status rather than injury. That’s not to mention Victor Wembanyama, who remains on a minutes restriction.

Saturday’s game comes at a pivotal point for the Spurs as they continue to jockey for position and build consistency. As a well-coached team with players like Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler, Utah presents a challenging matchup, and the Spurs’ ability to control pace and generate offense will be critical if they want to come out on top.

Fox has been central to that effort all season, averaging 23.8 points, 5.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game on 47.9% shooting. As a premier scorer and elite playmaker, his play has been vital to the Spurs’ success, and he was on fire in Thursday’s win over the Thunder with a final stat line of 29 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block on 63.2% shooting and 75.0% shooting from three. If he’s unable to play tomorrow, the Spurs would lose their primary shot creator and late-game option, forcing others like Wembanyama and Stephon Castle to shoulder more responsibility in both scoring and playmaking.

As a team, the Spurs are relatively young, and they still have a lot to prove. Yet, after beating the Thunder three times over a few weeks, they have to be taken seriously as a contender in the West, currently sitting in second place at 23-7. With playoff positioning still very much up for grabs, Fox’s status looms large, and his availability could ultimately swing the outcome of Saturday’s contest.

Whatever the result, the Spurs have shown enough to believe they can win it all, and the expectation is that the team will continue to prioritize health as the playoffs approach. As Victor Wembanyama continues to lead the way, the hope is that Fox can rise into the co-star role he’s capable of filling. More than anything, staying on the court will be essential for that partnership to reach its full potential.

Saturday’s matchup may ultimately come down to timing, trust, and restraint. With bigger goals in mind, San Antonio must balance short-term results with long-term health, especially as expectations continue to rise. Whether Fox plays or sits, the Spurs are learning what it takes to navigate meaningful games down the stretch of the season. These are the moments that reveal how real a team’s foundation truly is.

Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts. 
