Spurs HC On Victor Wembanyama’s Minute Restriction: “Even If It Is Triple OT, He Will Not Be In The Game”

The San Antonio Spurs are taking no chances when it comes to Victor Wembanyama’s long-term health, even on the league’s biggest stage. Ahead of their Christmas Day matchup, head coach Mitch Johnson made it clear there would be no flexibility in how the team handles its young star.

“Nothing is going to make us change on that,” Johnson said, via Tom Orsborn. “If this game goes into triple overtime, he will not be in the game. There are no circumstances that will allow us to get outside of ourselves in that regard.”

Victor’s 25-minute cap has been in place for several games now as the Spurs carefully manage Wembanyama’s recovery from a left calf strain that caused him to miss 12 games this season. While he has looked fully healthy on the floor, the organization has remained disciplined, prioritizing sustainability over short-term gains and resisting the temptation to extend his minutes in high-leverage moments.

That approach held firm on Christmas Day against Oklahoma City. Wembanyama came off the bench and still dominated in a Spurs win (117-102) over the Thunder, finishing with 19 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block on 50.0% shooting (2-3 from three) in just 25 minutes. Even with his impact undeniable, San Antonio stayed true to its plan, reinforcing that patience remains the priority.

After the game, Johnson doubled down on Wembanyama’s restriction without offering any glimpse into when he might finally return to full-time action.

“In terms of Victor, it’s well known he would like to play more minutes and have everything that comes with that, which is shots and opportunities,” Johnson said. “He’s more than capable, and he’ll continue to grow in that regard. His willingness to just play the game and execute whatever the game has called upon has been most impressive.”

For Victor, the desire is strong to reclaim his place in the starting lineup and take on his usual role as the primary scoring option. With averages of 23.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 steals, and 3.1 blocks per game on 51.4% shooting (35.7% from three) so far, including 19.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 52.2% shooting (35.3% from three) while coming off the bench, he’s on track for his first All-NBA selection in what has been a breakout campaign for the Spurs.

Still, with an injury history that includes season-ending blood clots, the Spurs are prioritizing health above everything else. They believe limiting Victor’s minutes can help reduce injury risk while still allowing him to impact games at a high level.

As for when Wembanyama might return to his normal workload, it could be several more games before the Spurs are ready to lift the restrictions. At 23-7, and winners of six straight games with Victor off the bench, there is no urgency to push the young superstar into more responsibility.

For San Antonio, restraint now is an investment in what comes next. Wembanyama’s dominance in limited minutes proves he doesn’t need extra run to impact games, and the Spurs have the luxury of patience while the standings stay favorable. As tempting as it may be to unleash him fully, the long view matters more. If this discipline pays off in April and May, these limits will feel more than justified.