Clippers vs. Spurs Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Clippers host the Spurs at Intuit Dome on Monday, March 16, at 7:00 p.m. PT.

The Clippers come in at 34-33 and 18-13 at home, still trying to hold their place in the West play-in race as the eighth seed, while the Spurs are 49-18, second in the West, and 23-11 on the road.

The Clippers are coming off a 118-109 loss to the Kings on Saturday, while the Spurs beat the Hornets 115-102 that night. The season series already leans Spurs after their 117-112 comeback win earlier this month, so this is a real measuring-stick rematch for both sides.

Kawhi Leonard is still the headliner for the Clippers, averaging 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 50.1% from the field and 37.8% from three, while Bennedict Mathurin is giving them 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 43.3% shooting.

For the Spurs, Victor Wembanyama is putting up 24.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks on 50.7% from the field and 36.5% from three, and De’Aaron Fox is averaging 19.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists on 48.9% shooting.

The hook is simple: the Clippers have enough shot-making to make this dangerous at home, but the Spurs have looked like the more complete team for weeks now.

Injury Report

Clippers

Bradley Beal: Out (left hip fracture)

Kawhi Leonard: Doubtful (left ankle sprain)

Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Out (right Lisfranc ligament tear)

Spurs

Dylan Harper: Out (right calf contusion)

Harrison Ingram: Out (G League – Two-Way)

David Jones Garcia: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Luke Kornet: Out (right knee soreness)

Emanuel Miller: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Why The Clippers Have The Advantage

The first argument for the Clippers is game environment. They are 18-13 at home, and the Spurs have oddly struggled in this building, going 0-2 at Intuit Dome and dropping five straight road games against the Clippers overall. That does not erase the bigger season sample, but it does matter in a one-game spot, especially if this turns into a slower, more physical half-court game.

The second edge is pace control. The Clippers play at a 96.48 pace, one of the slower tempos in the league, while the Spurs are up at 100.14. That gap matters because the Spurs are at their best when their ball movement and depth keep the game flowing. The Clippers would rather drag this into a possession-by-possession fight, lean on their wings, and keep the Spurs from getting easy transition offense or early-clock threes.

There is also still a real shot-making case for the Clippers. They are scoring 113.4 points per game, shooting 48.3% from the field and 36.3% from three, while hitting 83.0% at the line. Those are solid efficiency markers, and if Leonard is able to play close to normal, the Clippers have the best pure isolation scorer in the matchup outside of Wembanyama’s all-purpose chaos. The Spurs are better overall, but the Clippers can absolutely win if this becomes a late-clock bucket game.

And the Clippers do force a certain kind of discomfort. They average 8.9 steals per game, Leonard is one of the league’s steals leaders, and Kris Dunn gives them another point-of-attack defender who can make life annoying for guards. If they can speed Fox up just enough, keep Wembanyama from becoming a clean release valve, and turn this into a messy wing-driven game, that is their path. I do not think it is the likeliest script, but it is the one that makes sense.

Why The Spurs Have The Advantage

The bigger statistical case sits with the Spurs. They are scoring 118.9 points per game and allowing 111.8, while the Clippers are at 113.4 scored and 112.6 allowed. The Spurs also own a 118.5 offensive rating, a 111.5 defensive rating and a +7.1 net rating. The Clippers are at 117.0 offensively, but their defensive rating is 116.1 and their net rating is barely positive. That is a real team-quality gap.

The rebounding edge is even cleaner. The Spurs are grabbing 46.5 rebounds per game, while the Clippers are at 40.8. That has been a season-long issue for the Clippers, and it is a dangerous problem against a team built around Wembanyama’s size and activity. If the Spurs own the glass, they can survive a merely average shooting night and still control the game through volume and second chances.

The ball movement edge also favors the Spurs. They are averaging 27.4 assists per game to the Clippers’ 23.6, and that difference shows up in how each team creates offense. The Clippers often rely on individual shot-making and tough pull-ups. The Spurs can get to those shots, too, but they are more comfortable winning with flow, quick reads, and depth. That is a big reason they have looked more sustainable over the last month.

Then there is form. The Spurs have won 17 of their last 19 and just got Wembanyama back in rhythm with a 32-point, 12-rebound, 8-assist, 4-block game against the Hornets. The Clippers had won seven of eight before the Kings’ loss, so this is not a cold team, but the Spurs have looked like a complete contender for weeks. They already erased a 25-point deficit to beat this same opponent once, and that says plenty about their margin for error.

X-Factors

Kris Dunn is a real swing piece for the Clippers because the defensive assignment is huge here. He is averaging 7.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 48.5% from the field and 37.1% from three. The Clippers need him to make Fox work, keep the Spurs from getting comfortable at the point of attack, and hit enough spot-up shots so the floor does not collapse around Leonard. If Dunn wins his minutes, the Clippers have a chance to flatten the talent gap.

Brook Lopez is big in this matchup because the Clippers need one big man who can both survive the Wembanyama minutes and pull him away from the rim at least a little. Lopez is averaging 7.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks while shooting 35.2% from three. Those are not huge numbers, but this matchup is not about raw volume. It is about whether the Clippers can create just enough frontcourt spacing and rim protection to keep the game from becoming a Spurs paint party.

Stephon Castle is the Spurs’ x-factor because he changes the shape of the game when he is aggressive. He is averaging 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 7.0 assists, and he just put up a 30-point triple-double against the Nuggets two games ago. If Castle is attacking downhill and forcing the Clippers to rotate beyond Fox and Wembanyama, the Spurs become much harder to load up against.

Julian Champagnie is the quieter Spurs swing piece, but he matters in this exact matchup. He is averaging 11.1 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 38.4% from three. The Clippers are likely to show extra help toward Wembanyama and Fox whenever they can, so Champagnie’s job is simple: stay connected to the glass, defend his wing minutes cleanly, and make the open threes that punish overhelp. If he does that, the Clippers’ margin shrinks fast.

Prediction

The Clippers have enough to make this competitive, especially if Leonard can deliver more than the “doubtful” tag suggests. But the better read is still the Spurs. They are the better rebounding, passing, defensive, and overall team by net rating. Add the Clippers’ ongoing rebounding problem and Kawhi’s ankle uncertainty, and this feels like the kind of game the Spurs can take control of in the second half.

Prediction: Clippers 112, Spurs 118