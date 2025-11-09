De’Aaron Fox Says Spurs Have Just One Goal With Victor Wembanyama

De’Aaron Fox’s long-awaited season debut could not have gone much better, for both him and the surging San Antonio Spurs. After missing the team’s first eight games with a hamstring injury, Fox returned in explosive fashion, dropping 24 points and leading the Spurs to a 126–119 win over the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center. Yet beyond the numbers, it was what Fox said after the game that captured the essence of San Antonio’s new era.

Speaking in the postgame press conference, Fox laid out the team’s vision with clarity and humility.

“Obviously, we know we have Vic, and he’s a monster. He’s an alien, what everybody calls him. But our jobs are to come out here and help him. We feel like he’s going to be one of the best players ever to touch the basketball, and our job is to help him get there and help him win games.”

That quote perfectly encapsulates the new hierarchy in San Antonio. The Spurs may have added Fox to elevate their offense and bring veteran stability to the backcourt, but everything still orbits around Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-5 prodigy who’s already redefining expectations for a player his size.

Fox’s words echoed a sentiment that’s been building around the team all season: this roster, no matter how talented, exists to maximize Wembanyama’s generational potential.

Fox’s presence was immediately felt on the floor. After missing his first two shots in the opening quarter, the All-Star guard caught fire in the second, going 6-for-6 and piling up 15 first-half points as San Antonio built a 66–58 lead. His blazing speed in transition and ability to collapse the defense gave the Spurs an offensive rhythm they’d sorely missed in his absence.

And when the Pelicans clawed back late, cutting the lead to three in the final minute, Fox calmly closed the door with a driving floater and two clutch free throws.

Meanwhile, Wembanyama turned in another monster night with 18 points, 18 rebounds, and three blocks, continuing his early-season dominance. Though he’s cooled slightly after a stunning start, his overall averages remain eye-popping: 24.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game. Those numbers have him squarely in the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year conversations just nine games into his sophomore season.

The Spurs are now 7–2, tied for the second-best record in the Western Conference, and they’ve done it with a balanced team identity built around Wembanyama’s defense and unselfish playmaking. Stephon Castle continues to impress as a two-way guard, Harrison Barnes and Devin Vassell have provided steady scoring, and Julian Champagnie has emerged as a reliable shooter. But Fox’s return gives the Spurs what they’ve been missing: a true closer and floor general who can relieve Wembanyama of late-game pressure.

It’s easy to forget how far San Antonio has come since the start of last season, when they were still in the early stages of developing around Wembanyama. Now, with Fox steering the backcourt and Wemby anchoring the front, this team suddenly looks poised for a deep playoff run.

Fox’s comments weren’t just praise; they were a mission statement. Everyone in San Antonio understands that this project runs through Victor Wembanyama, and Fox, ever the competitor, seems eager to be the co-pilot.