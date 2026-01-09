The Milwaukee Bucks have been actively mentioned in trade rumors this season. Although this has primarily been due to teams showing an interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo, recent rumors suggest that even Bobby Portis may be garnering some attention.

According to a report by ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, Bobby Portis has generated trade interest from teams such as the Lakers, Warriors, Hornets, and Suns. While Siegel was clear in presenting the Bucks as buyers ahead of the trade deadline, with Kyle Kuzma being presented as the most probable trade piece, he noted:

“Multiple teams around the league are keeping an eye on Milwaukee to see what happens with Portis, a tough-minded big man who can stretch the floor and be an instant source of energy coming off the bench for playoff-contending teams.”

Siegel specified that the aforementioned teams may only be interested in acquiring Bobby Portis in a “buy-low” deal. However, with averages of 13.0 points and 6.5 rebounds on 48.6% shooting from the field and 47.3% from three-point range, the Bucks are unlikely to part with him for low-value returns.

Portis’ impact on both ends of the floor cannot be understated, especially for a team with title aspirations. To help the Bucks maximize their returns, we explore the best deal Milwaukee can receive for the veteran forward.

What Can The Lakers Offer?

Proposed Trade Details

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Bobby Portis

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, 2032 second-round pick

The Lakers would greatly benefit from acquiring a player like Bobby Portis. Given the team’s need for frontcourt stability and perimeter shooting, Portis could even be considered an ideal target.

On paper, a package that includes Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, and a first-round pick could work. Vanderbilt provides defensive versatility to make up for Portis’ hypothetical departure. Although his offensive production doesn’t meet the mark, with averages of 5.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, he could still be a solid rotation piece.

Dalton Knecht is positioned as the high-value acquisition in this scenario. While the sophomore forward hasn’t been productive this season, only averaging 5.3 points and 1.7 rebounds on 44.1% shooting from the field, he has displayed flashes of potential. This suggests that he could be far more effective in a different system.

Acquiring Portis would help round out the Lakers’ roster, but his $13.4 million contract makes it quite a challenge to formulate a package that could satisfy both parties. With the Bucks likely to seek young talent to replace the veteran forward, players such as Jake LaRavia may seem more appealing in trade conversations.

What Can The Warriors Offer?

Proposed Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Bobby Portis

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Moses Moody, Trayce Jackson-Davis, 2030 second-round pick

For Golden State, Bobby Portis could be a solution to many pressing roster issues. Although the Warriors attempted to address their frontcourt depth problems with the signing of Al Horford this offseason, it is clear that they need to strengthen it further.

Currently, the Warriors only have a handful of assets that they could include in a potential package for Bobby Portis. However, when considering what the Bucks would demand, a package featuring Moses Moody, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and a future second-round pick may be enough.

Trayce Jackson-Davis’ arrival ensures that Milwaukee doesn’t sacrifice its size. Given that the athletic big man has positioned himself as a reliable rotation piece and a strong rebounder, with averages of 4.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game this season, the Bucks could benefit from the added depth in the frontcourt.

While Jackson-Davis’ addition serves to fill out the frontcourt, the value acquisition for the Bucks in this deal is Moses Moody. The talented 23-year-old has emerged as a reliable player with notable two-way upside. Considering that he is averaging 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game as a tertiary scoring option in the Warriors’ rotation, he could see a significant uptick if he receives a larger role.

Overall, this trade proposal appears to be stable for both teams. However, while reiterating Portis’ value, the Bucks may either seek a first-round pick or attempt to package another player in an attempt to acquire Jonathan Kuminga instead.

What Can The Suns Offer?

Proposed Trade Details

Phoenix Suns Receive: Bobby Portis

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Royce O’Neale, Nick Richards

The Phoenix Suns have been a surprising team to follow this season. After undergoing a massive roster overhaul in the offseason, several expected the Suns to be among the weaker teams in the West. With a 22-15 record, however, Phoenix finds itself in the play-in picture with a legitimate chance of making the playoffs.

For the Suns, acquiring Bobby Portis would help bolster their current roster. By adding a battle-hardened veteran with championship experience, Phoenix could become a greater threat in the West. When also considering his perimeter shooting and defensive upside, Portis could easily carve out a role as a starter for Phoenix.

For the most part, the Bucks may also view this deal positively. Royce O’Neale, though smaller, effectively plays the same role as Portis. As a tough defender with elite perimeter shooting skills, O’Neale positions himself as a key contributor in the rotation.

When factoring in this season’s averages of 10.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game on 41.4% shooting from three-point range, Milwaukee could benefit from his positional flexibility.

Along with O’Neale, the Bucks would also acquire Nick Richards to strengthen their big man rotation. The 28-year-old has seen a reduction in his role in Phoenix this season, resulting in decreased production. Still, with career averages of 6.9 points and 5.7 rebounds, along with notable upside, Milwaukee could be satisfied with his addition.

Theoretically, this trade should be favorable for the Bucks. However, adding a second-round pick may help sweeten the deal.

What Can The Hornets Offer?

Proposed Trade Details

Charlotte Hornets Receive: Bobby Portis

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Tre Mann, Moussa Diabate, Mason Plumlee, 2026 second-round pick (DEN or GSW)

The Charlotte Hornets haven’t been a very successful team this season. With a 13-25 record, the Hornets currently sit in 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings and have virtually no chance of making the playoffs.

Despite this, the Hornets could be seeking ways to upgrade their roster. In this regard, acquiring a veteran like Bobby Portis may present some value. Unfortunately, the team may not have enough valuable assets to convince the Bucks to part with the forward.

Theoretically, a package featuring Tre Mann, Moussa Diabate, Mason Plumlee, and a second-round pick should get the deal done.

Mann has showcased solid scoring upside this season, posting an average of 7.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. On the other hand, Plumlee, though an experienced big man, currently holds more value as an expiring contract.

Diabate’s addition could be meaningful, primarily due to his sheer potential. Having taken significant strides in development this year, with averages of 8.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game, Milwaukee could benefit from developing him as a rotation piece.

It doesn’t seem like the Hornets would want to acquire Bobby Portis alone. With recent trade chatter suggesting that LaMelo Ball could be on the trade block, Charlotte may be looking at acquiring assets along with Portis to facilitate a move for Ball.

What Offer For Bobby Portis Is Most Favorable?

On paper, each package presents some merit. Realistically, however, the Phoenix Suns may be able to present the most favorable trade proposal to acquire Bobby Portis.

When considering that the Bucks intend to remain competitive this season, primarily to ensure that Giannis Antetokounmpo stays with the team, a package that helps them improve may seem more appealing.

It is worth noting that the aforementioned packages were formulated with the sole intent of acquiring Portis. With teams like the Lakers and the Warriors having more high-value trade assets at their disposal, much like the Hornets, these teams are more likely to be interested in acquiring multiple players, along with Portis, in a potential deal.